Virgin Hair Vendor Specializes in Brazilian, Peruvian and Malaysian Hair Worldwide

China (Aug 14, 2018) – People around the world are in need of human hair for a wide variety of aesthetic reasons. Individuals want to change their hair style, while others require replacement hair for alopecia or after cancer treatments. Virgin Hair Vendor fills those needs with wholesale hair in weaves, full wigs in lace up and front closure styles, extensions, clip hair and tape-hair.

The hair factory offers virgin Brazilian, Peruvian and Malaysian hair that can be cut, curled, dyed, straightened and styled to accommodate any personal preference. The company collects non-dyed hair directly from donors and preserves color variations for a completely natural look.

The hair is available in multiple lengths and is free of any unpleasant processing odors. With proper care, the hair has a lifetime of 12-18 months and is offered in multiple grades. It features healthy cuticles for a healthy, polished shine. Colors encompass the spectrum, from brown, dark brown and black to blond, gray, red and ombre. Mink eyelashes are also available in multiple styles.

One of the newest trends in hair extensions is tape-in hair and it’s the most requested option in salons around the world. Also known as fusion extensions, they provide length and volume for individuals that have fine or thin hair, are easy to maintain, and provides versatility for hair styles. The hair vendor offers tape hair in a rainbow of colors.

Virgin Hair Vendor also has micro ring hair that’s popular in high-end salons and boutiques by clients that seek a longer term extension solution. The wholesale hair factory offers clip-in hair extensions that are in high demand by individuals that want to add highlights, volume or lowlights.

Whether individuals are seeking to change their look, camouflage thinning hair, or restore their confidence after hair loss, the company provides high quality wigs in multiple styles to accommodate any need. They’re available in frontal, lace frontal, lace closures, and three-part closures for exceptional versatility when styling.

The Virgin Hair Vendor is a leading provider of wigs, extensions and accessories to upscale salons around the world. The wholesale hair factory features high quality virgin Brazilian, Peruvian and Malaysian hair in multiple styles, lengths and colors for high-end hair boutiques and their unique clientele.

About Virgin Hair Vendor
Virgin Hair Vendor has its own workshop and factory outlets. The company has a wide range of hair products to satisfy customers’ different requirements in salons and the world of fashion around the globe.

Media Contact
Virgin Hair Vendor
Phone: +8615018763458
Website: www.virginhairvendor.com

Business

