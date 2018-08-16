Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 11.87% Over 2022

A research study titled, “Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market by product, technology and filters – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022” published by crystal market research.
Regional Outlook
In 2014, the North American regional therapeutic respiratory devices industry was the major and was evaluated at USD 2.92 billion. The existence of large geriatric population, as well as rising occurrence of chronic diseases, is expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast years. Furthermore, regional market growth is sustained by the existence of coherent reimbursement guidelines in the United States like Medicare and Medicaid assisted by healthcare centers and CMS accounts. The improvement in medical infrastructure, increasing awareness levels regarding healthcare, and a rising number of outpatient surgical procedures is expected to make sure the demand sustainability during the forecast years. The Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets are projected to witness rapid growth during the next few years. The increasing number of patients having respiratory disorders as well as the existence of high unfulfilled healthcare needs is anticipated to serve as major growth drivers.
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
In 2012, the global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market was evaluated around USD 6.35 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.48 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.87% over the forecast period.
Major drivers of the global market are the growing occurrence of target disorders like COPD, sleep apnea, and asthma, demand for early disease diagnosis and rising awareness levels amongst the patients. According to the WHO approximates COPD is anticipated to be the third major cause of death globally. As per the statistics issued by the National Sleep Foundation, approximately 40 million Americans were suffering from chronic sleep disorders during 2012. Furthermore, the occurrence of obstructive sleep apnea was around 12 million in the United States with the analysis rate of approximately 1 out of 22. The incidence of this disorder is anticipated to constantly increase over the forecast years, due to the rising occurrence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Also, technological innovations linked with these systems and increasing healthcare spending levels worldwide are accountable to estimated boost for the global therapeutic respiratory devices market growth during the projected period.
Competitive Insights
The major market players in the global therapeutic respiratory devices market are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, CareFusion Corporation, and Covidien Plc. Innovative product development and mergers and acquisitions are few often implemented business strategies.
Market Segmentation- Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
Oxygen Concentrators
PAP Devices
Ventilators
Capnographs
Gas Analysers
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)
Electrostatic Filtration
HEPA Filter Technology
Hollow Fiber Filtration
Microsphere Separation
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market, By Filters, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)
Nebulizers Filters
Humidifiers Filters
PAP Devices Filters
Oxygen Concentrators Filters
Ventilator Filters
Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis
HEPA filter technology, Electrostatic filtration, microsphere separation and hollow fiber filtration are the technologies studied under the extent of this study. In 2014, the electrostatic filtration section was amongst the leading technology sections with a market share of around 30.0%. Some major factors assigning to the position of a segment involve high technology usage in often used products, as well as the introduction of novel technologies like negative pressure, regulate respirator filters that render highly proficient air filtration. Additionally, the hollow fiber filtration technology is anticipated to experience lucrative growth in application rates around the forecast years due to, the easy maintenance it renders to the costumers.
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Major therapeutic respiratory devices industry products involve ventilators, positive airway pressure, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, humidifiers, gas analyzers and capnography. Since 2014, positive airway pressure systems ruled the total segment at approximately 50%. This can be assigned to technology advancement ensuing in amplified shelf life and portability. Nebulizers are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast years as a result of, the growing preference for non-invasive products.
