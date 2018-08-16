Tech

Software Development Costs: Understanding the different pricing models

Comment(0)

Determining the Software development costs is often seen as a herculean task.It is difficult to determine the exact software development cost as there are many variables involved in the calculation of the cost estimate. Some of these variables involve design methodology, technological expertise, project duration, the complexity of the project, platform or technology used, risk assessments. In order to increase the accuracy of software development costs estimate, it is important to analyse the entire SDLC.

Here are some important Software development pricing models:

Fixed price model: Fixed price model is suitable for projects with a limited or small scope. Here the software development costs and time frame are specified before the commencement of the project. It is difficult to make any alterations in the project plan afterwards. This type of pricing model is mainly adopted by companies that follow waterfall methodology.

Time and Material model: Time and material software pricing model are more appropriate for long-term development projects. This model provides the flexibility to make any changes in scope, features and delivery plans as and when required at any stage of project implementation. Time and Material pricing model is usually used by companies that use Agile development methodology.

Dedicated team model: In dedicated team model, an outsourced company provides skilled and dedicated experts depending upon the project requirements. Here the software development costs are decided on the basis of the level of expertise, domain knowledge, number of dedicated resources required for the project and their hourly or monthly rates.

Related Articles
Tech

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.9 % and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Scenario: Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market are transforming industries and creating tremendous opportunities for M2M module vendors around the world. Along with the M2M, IoT is making huge growth in the M2M market, globally.However, the Internet of Things will consist primarily of machines talking to one another, with computer-connected humans observing, analyzing and acting upon […]
Tech

Data Science Platform Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges

Market Highlights: A data science platform is a framework of the entire life cycle of a data science project. Data science platform contains all the tools required for executing the lifecycle of the data science project spanning across different phases such as data ideation, integration and implementation, model development and model deployment. Data science platform […]
Tech

Smart Shoe Market 2018 Global Key Players: Nike, Salted Venture, Under Armour, Adidas

Market Highlights: Smart shoe is a smart technology incorporated in footwear. It works through smartphone as its insoles are connected to different smartphone applications such as Google maps, trackers etc. It is nothing but the hardware and software technologies assemble together that can constantly give personalized information to user. Health analytics, smart connectivity and sneaker […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *