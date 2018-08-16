Sleep Apnea Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 7.68% by 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Sleep Apnea Devices Market was worth USD 3.67 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.14 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68% during the forecast period. Prime factors crediting for the market development incorporate high unmet medical needs, rising prevalence of sleep & respiratory disorders, for example, Brazil, India, China, and others. Key hazard factors for the advancement of sleep apnea incorporate alcohol, life style habits, for example, alcohol, irregular sleep patterns, substance abuse and smoking. The danger of rest apnea is significantly higher in the age group over 50-60 years. In 2012 According to gauges distributed by the United Nations, the worldwide geriatric populace was almost 809.4 million and is anticipated to develop significantly in the upcoming years. Hence, an expansion in the aged populace, and the increment in the objective infections are relied upon to fundamentally support the utilization rates over the conjecture time frame.

Competitive Insights

Major players in this market include BMC Medical Co Ltd, ResMed, Curative Medical Inc, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics, Cadwell Industries Inc, Phillips Healthcare and Nihon Kohden. The global sleep apnea devices market is oligopolistic in nature with Fisher & Paykel, Phillips Respironics, ResMed, and CareFusion represented for nearly 90 percent of the market share.

Regional Outlook

United States sleep apnea gadgets market size is foreseen to develop significantly. Existence of promising Medicare reimbursement policies and advent of versatile and conservative items is set lift industry development. Europe sleep apnea devices market measure is foreseen to encounter significant growth in terms of revenue. New controls for PAP gadgets, developing medicinal services consumption and presentation of advanced products are the portion of the components driving business development. In 2015 Germany sleep apnea devices market was over USD 450 million and estimate to develop at huge rate inferable from expanding sickness commonness and rising consciousness levels of patients. In 2015 Japan sleep apnea devices market size will add to more than 44 percent of local income. Existence of large number of patients, expanding dispensable earnings and high medicinal services use will fuel industry development.

Market Segmentation- Sleep Apnea Devices Market

By Product:

Therapeutic Devices

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Systems

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Devices

Others

Diagnostic Devices

Single Channel Screening Devices (Pulse Oximeters)

Actigraphy Systems

Respiratory Polygraph

Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015 Oral machines market was over USD 495 million and anticipated to encounter significant development in the upcoming years. Oral appliances are exceedingly prescribed for patients experiencing mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea and for patients encountering uneasiness with CPAP therapy. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) gadgets are anticipated to encounter lucrative growth because of expanding scaling down and accessibility of products that are customized with extra features. Oral masks and naso-oral masks are generally utilized amid nasal obstruction or congestion. In 2015 Oxygen gadgets was esteemed at USD 359.0 million and is anticipated to witness outstanding development amid the coming years. It is extremely useful in patients who suffer with central sleep apnea. Expanding utilization rates and minimal cost of actigraphy systems will build its requirement over coming years.

