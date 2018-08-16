Millennium India Brings Smart and Cost-effective POS Solution for Retailers

New Delhi, Aug 16: Millennium Soft-tech India today unveiled yet another powerful android smart POS – MagicBox Plus – device with advanced features suitable for small and medium retail businesses who hitherto have been struggling to match with big businesses in providing best-in-class customer experience and enhanced store operations.

Millennium, which pioneered in providing integrated POS technology for Indian retailers, earlier in July has introduced hand-held Smart Mobile POS device for small shop owners to help them transact both indoor and outdoor seamlessly while managing inventory, payment, reports and analysis and customer engagement activities.

“Our new offering, MagicBox Plus android desktop POS is ideal for retailers who prefer smaller, sleeker, cheaper and yet powerful POS solution to drive business operations seamlessly,” says Bhaskar Venkatraman, CEO and Director of Millennium Soft-tech India.

The compact desktop POS device comes with industry-best retail software ideal for general and food and beverage retail applications which include grocery shops, stationery sellers,

departmental stores, ice-cream bars, bakery and sweet shops, food courts, fine dining, takeaway, bar, to name a few.

“MagicBox Plus, while automating several manual functions such as inventory, sales, credits and billing, helps store owners generate valuable reports and analysis for better planning, CRM and loyalty program, GST billing, order taking, mobile banking and staff management,” says Bhaskar, who also heads India’s premier e-commerce portal Justransact.com exclusively for POS products and technology.

MagicBox Plus Android (6.0) device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon615, octa-core processor, 8GB memory and 1 GB RAM, which can host powerful retail POS software. Despite small in size, MagicBox Plus offers integrated 2-inch (58mm) printe and NFC (optional) technology along with 11.6-inch HD adjustable touch display and elegant but rugged design to customers. Bluetooth (4.0) and Wi-Fi are the other highlights of this POS device.

The pre-loaded software supports critical features such as anytime-anywhere billing, inventory management, spot offers/discounts, loyalty program, and many more. Through this device, retailers can access their store remotely in real time using cloud technology which saves critical data and keeps it secured from potential loss, pilferage or malware intrusion.

“Retailers get cost-effective, integrated, compact and a complete POS solution with cloud application facility. With this (device), retailers can save a huge overhead cost and considerable retail space while offering customers sophisticated business environment,” concludes Bhaskar.