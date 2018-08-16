Uncategorized

Knight Frank India appoints Arvind Nandan as Executive Director – Research

Comment(0)

Pune, August 16, 2018: Knight Frank India, one of the leading International Property Consultants, has inducted an industry veteran to fortify its leadership team. Arvind Nandan has joined Knight Frank India as Executive Director – Research and will be looking to further bolster Knight Frank’s thought leadership research in India. Dr. Samantak Das, who led the Research function for over a decade, has decided to pursue interests outside Knight Frank India.

Arvind brings with him over two decades of Leadership and Management expertise in the areas of Research, Strategy, Analysis, Consulting, Valuations, Investment due-diligence and Development Analysis. Prior to joining Knight Frank India, Arvind was Head – Property Consulting (Sobha LLC, Dubai). Before this, he has held leadership roles with Colliers International, Liases Foras, Housing.Com, Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle to name a few.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India says, ‘’The industry has been served well over the past two decades by deep-dive analytics by Knight Frank. We strongly feel future of realty research will henceforth hinge on evolutionary models of insightful projections, far-reaching policy-inputs and intense focus on decision-making conundrums of market-participants.
Arvind’s coming on board with us brings together his wealth of business function experience in realty as also his passion and understanding of research.”

Arvind Nandan adds, “The start of this new innings is as much about an opportunity to further Knight Frank India’s well established Research, as it is about breathing life into a host of innovative ideas.
I see it as a momentous occasion to look deeper and churn out focused research, which serves all participants in the realty market. Two decades after the dot-com romance, and arguably, the first structural transformation of Indian real estate industry, time seems to have arrived for the next wave of creating a boost through knowledge.”

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Wireline Services Market Revenue is Anticipated to Reach USD 33,845.2 million by 2022

Wireline refers to cabling technology that is used for lowering a variety of measuring devices and equipment inside oil and gas exploration wells for analyzing reservoirs, well intervention, logging, and completion. The real-time data gathered with the help of measuring tools and equipment in exploration wells helps field engineers to effectively control process parameters. Wireline […]
Uncategorized

Musconv Helps Transfer Music Playlists From Spotify To Amazon Music Streaming Platform

London, United Kingdom (July 04, 2018) – Spotify Music is a famous music streaming platform that is used by millions of people worldwide. Amazon Music is another popular platform that lets people stream music and also to buy the songs of their choice for a small fee. Those who wish to transfer their playlist from […]
Uncategorized

Global Carbon Fiber Geogrid Market 2018 : Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Carbon Fiber Geogrid Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe. In […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *