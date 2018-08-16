Uncategorized

Global Precision Medicine Market to Witness a Significant 9.7% CAGR Growth

Comment(0)

(ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Precision Medicine Market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that global precision medicine market is expected to witness a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, and have a market size in excess of USD 96 Bn by 2023.

Precision medicine involves diagnosis of diseases by evaluating the individual’s genetic makeup and giving a therapeutic treatment to the patient. According to Netscribes, the concept of precision medicine is gaining rapid pace in the medicine community, riding on the back of technological advancements like next generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and much more.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the potential threat to personal data, high diagnostic costs as a barrier, potential risk of hardware or software failure, and believes that these may act as major hindrances for the overall growth of the market.

Key highlights of this report:
• Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for end use segments in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies, and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, and infectious diseases)
• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for precision medicine across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors, and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Precision Medicine Market Report
https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-precision-medicine-market-2018-2023.html

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Electrical Appliance Coatings Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2018 – 2026

Electrical appliances use attractive coatings that enhance quality and offer corrosion resistance and durability. The appearance of quality provides added value and helps make products more distinctive. Coatings on electrical appliances can be used for enhancing both thermal conductivity and lubrication properties. Polymer-based coating solutions act as superior barriers to moisture and foreign contaminants and […]
Uncategorized

Role of ports and logistics infrastructure

editor

Infrastructure and logistics cost is one of the important factore for ports. India lacks in matter of quality of infrastructure and logistics costs,which are the core factor of export competitiveness. The movement of export cargo through inlnad from the manufacturing clusters to the ports is high in logistics cost and time consuming. Logistics inefficiency impacts […]
Uncategorized

Global Solar Charge Controller Market is likely to reach US$86,087.5 mn by the end of 2025

TMR pegged the global solar charge controller market at US$22,653.4 mn in 2016. Rising at a promising CAGR of 16.2% between 2017 and 2025, the market is likely to reach US$86,087.5 mn by the end of 2025. While the demand for solar charge controllers is rising across diverse end-use sectors, it is the utility scale […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *