Global Mobile device management Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2022

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Overview

The major growth driver of Mobile Device Management Market includes increasing usage of mobile devices in operation management of businesses, growing market of smartphones and tablets, growing demand for security in mobile device, and growing cloud-based solution market among others.

However, deployment cost is one of the factors which are hindering the growth of Mobile Device Management Market.

Mobile device management solutions can be applicable in BFSI, telecommunications, Education, healthcare, consumer electronics and many others. Increase in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work policy among organizations is the major factor driving the market. Increasing smart phone penetration increases the security risks associated within the organization. So to secure the data mobile device management is being highly adopted among enterprises. Adoption of cloud-based services and mobile workforce development are fuelling the market growth. The high cost associated with deployment of Mobile device management software is hampering the market growth.

Key Players:

Nokia Corporation (Finland), Vodafone Group Plc. (UK), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Amtel Inc. (U.S.), Airwatch (U.S.), Soti Inc. (Germany), Citrix solutions (U.S.) and Mobile Iron (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Device Management Market.

Industry News

February, 2018 – Sicap Schweiz, provider of telecommunication and Internet of Things to mobile network operators, have updated their existing device management solutions to support VoLTE feature. This update helps in providing VoLTE device compatibility for all the operating systems that are available in mobile and can detect all VoLTE handsets.

January, 2018 – Pradeo Security Systems, a cyber-security company that offers cyber security solutions, partnered with Samsung to offer security solutions known as Knox Security platform. The software provided by Pradeo helps Samsung users by watching the network and helps in stopping operation if an unusual behaviour is detected.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Mobile device management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Mobile device management are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Objective Study of Mobile Device Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Device Management Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Mobile Device Management Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Mobile Device Management Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by revenue, by deployment, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Regional Analysis

The global mobile device management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America dominates the global mobile device management in terms of market share and is expected to grow in the future. Owing to increased smart phone penetration, adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Adoption of cloud-based solutions by enterprises, deployment of mobile workforce solutions, increasing penetration of smart phones are primarily driving the market.

