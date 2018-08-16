Global Melanoma Cancer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Rising incidences of melanoma will boost the global melanoma market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global melanoma market. It is estimated that the market is augmenting with a noteworthy growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The market is augmenting due to increasing incidence of melanoma globally and rising ozone layer depletion due to global warming are the major factor driving the market during forecast period. The global melanoma market is segmented on the basis of cancer type, therapy and by diagnosis method. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights of the market.

Melanoma develops due to unrepaired DNA damage to skin cells due to expose of skin to ultraviolet radiation. The exposer triggers mutation which causes skin cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors. Although it is not the most common skin cancers, however, it causes most deaths. As per American Medical Association, the total incident cases of the melanoma in 2015 were more than 352,000 with a growth of 56% as compared to 2005 globally. It has high prevalence rate in the developed economies such as the US, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Canada. Australia has significant high prevalence of melanoma as it was the 4th leading cancer in 2015 in the region. In Germany it is the 5th leading cancer and 6th leading cancer in the UK, & the US. As per Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 87,000 new cases related to melanoma were registered in the US in 2017 and estimated mortality due to melanoma is near to 9,700. In Australia, as per Cancer Australia, estimated cases of the melanoma in 2018 are about 14,300 and expected mortality is near to 1,900. It is expected that melanoma has over 10% share to all new cancer cases in 2018. Similarly, as per Cancer Research UK 16,000 new cases are registered in the UK in 2015.

The major factor for the high incidence of the melanoma is the exposer of the people in the UV rays specially. The sun contains harmful Ultraviolet rays (UV-rays) which is the chief cause of melanoma. It is absorbed by ozone layer, present in the stratosphere. The ozone layer is depleting due to increasing pollution and increasing emission of greenhouse gases such as CFC used in refrigeration, insulation and spray-can propellants and methyl bromide. Due to UV radiation a pigment can be caused as skin cancer. As per UK ozone-hole organization a 10% global loss of ozone may lead to a 26% increase in the incidence of skin cancers among fair skinned people. Hence, depletion of ozone layer is also playing a vital role in increasing the total melanoma cases, globally. Due to which, a significant market for melanoma diagnosis and treatment can be expected during the forecast period.

