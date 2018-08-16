Health and Wellness

Get MBBS Admission in India’s Topmost College

Comment(0)

JNU Hospital is Jaipur’s leading medical college in Rajasthan, India. It has the permission from MCI to give 150 MBBS seats to JNUIMSRC. It is a private-self financed university established in October 22nd, 2007 which is sponsored by Mahima Shiksha Samiti, through an ordinance of the government of Rajasthan. It is a multi-specialty premier healthcare destination which is located in the area about 21 acres in Jagatpura, Jaipur. Their main aim is to provide the holistic healthcare with the best treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and health education for patients and their families. They provide world class medical education with the top professional doctors in India.

JNU Hospital has the best quality infrastructure which is used to give the standard MBBS education. It is the right place to build your medical career which helps you to reach your goal. The main benefits of choosing JNU
Hospital as your medical college are as follows:

• It has state of art medical infrastructure
• Provide highly qualified and experienced faculty
• Consists of world-class technology
• Provide patient-focused quality care
• It is a multi-specialty premier healthcare destination

There is the specialized team of doctors and faculties who provide perfect medical education to MBBS students and also provide quality treatment in their hospital. The doctors of JNU Hospital are specialized in all types of treatments which includes general medicine, laparoscopic surgeries, urology, gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, dermatology & cosmetology, pulmonary medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry, radiology, anesthesiology, dentistry, plastic and reconstructive surgeries. So according to your interests, you can become the leading medical practitioner in your favorite medical field. They also provide the best-advanced certification course in diabetology which is used to build a strong career in the medical field. So, to avail the certification courses or for admissions feel free to visit JNU Hospitalshttp://www.jnuhealthcare.com/index.html

Contact Details:

Jaipur-Agra Bypass, Near New RTO Office
Jagatpura, Jaipur – 302017
medical@jnujaipur.ac.in
0141-2981400

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2025

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a mental illness. It is a mental health problem that primarily affects mood. Symptoms of bipolar disorder are extreme irritability or agitation, a period of feeling empty, loss of interest in normal activities, sleep problems, etc. According to Pfizer, Inc., bipolar disorder affects over 5 million people […]
Health and Wellness

Reasons why India Home Health Care (IHHC) can provide critical care of the highest order – at home

Thanks to their first-class training program, carried out at the company’s high-end Simulation Laboratory in Bangalore – the first of its kind in India. IHHC has recently garnered a fair bit of attention for the launch of its Simulation Laboratory in Bangalore – set up to train their clinical staff in various aspects of providing […]
Health and Wellness

Gait Trainer Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 4.9% through 2018-2028

The global market for gait trainers is being progressively influenced by the growing competition and the expansion of the walking aids industry. The rising number of spinal injuries as well as strokes that impacts the ability of a patient to walk has been incessantly supporting the global gait trainer market to grow and has been […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *