Enjoy Standard Staying Amenities at Asteria Inn & Suites

Stillwater city has innate quality to attract travelers from all over the world. Surrounded by beautiful parks and gardens, the place has immeasurable tourist attraction to visit and explore. Some of them are Teddy Bear Park, Historic Courthouse, Historic Stillwater Lift Bridge and Lowell Park. The great thing is that here you can indulge yourself in lots of fun activities like boating, swimming, biking, camping, golfing, hiking trails and many more. The city is also famous for serving a great variety of local and international dishes to their visitors.

Being one of the hot tourist attractions, Stillwater proffers tourists varied range of accommodations at reasonable rates. If you are wondering how to manage your traveling expenses so that you do not miss on other things like shopping, eating and exploring beautiful places, then staying in the hotel like Asteria Inn & Suites would be great decision for you. This is the best Holiday Hotel in Stillwater which provides exceptional accommodation facilities to the guests at very reasonable rates.

It has different types of elegantly decorated rooms which are fitted with many modern-day facilities like microwave, refrigerator, LCD flat panel television, premium beds, iron and ironing board, hair dryer, and free high speed internet access. The hotel also has special rooms for handicap people with one king size bed and oversized accessible bathroom. Being one of the best hotels of the city, we also give free delicious breakfast to all the customers.

Numerous exceptional facilities like online room booking, easy cancellation and prepayment are also provided by the hotel to all the valued guests. It is the top-rated hotel of the city where staying just for a single day will give you a feeling of lifetime. The best thing is that the staff members of this grand lodging property are very polite, punctual and professional. They serve all their guests with utmost care and great professionalism.
The best thing is that here you can stay with your furry friend just by paying little extra. If you have unanswered question about our hotel services, then feel free to contact us over the phone. We will answer all your queries with due respect. To know more, simply explore our user, friendly site today!

2190 W Frontage Rd Stillwater, MN 55082
Phone Number: (651) 430-3990
Website: – www.asteriastillwater.com

