Emergency Department Information System Market Structure 2018 | Major Drivers | Technological Trends and Outlook till 2023

The report for “Global Emergency Department Information System Market” of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Outlook till 2023

Emergency Department Information System Market – Highlights

Global Emergency Department Information System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Emergency department information systems are electronic health record systems which are designed specifically to manage data and workflow to support emergency department patient care and operations. This system is both workflow and a data collection tool designed to capture real-time information about patients and to support the operational control of emergency departments.

The major factors influencing the growth of emergency department information systems market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing older population, rising emergency department visits, increasing number of hospitals and rising insurance coverage.

Key Players:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems

Mckesson Corporation

Healthland

And others.

Regional Analysis:

The global emergency department information system market, on the basis of region, is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Americas accounted for the largest market share of about 38.6% of the share for the global emergency department information system market in 2016. The larger share is majorly attributed due to the presence of major manufacturers, the high adoption rate for an emergency department information system, and technological advancements. Europe accounted for the second largest market share.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period. With lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, the region is expected to be the fastest growing region. Factors such as recent healthcare developments, improving economies, increasing number of public and private hospitals, and others influencing the growth of the market. The Middle East and Africa with less economic developments and extremely low income accounted for least market share in 2016 but is expected to grow in the coming future.

Segmentation:

The global emergency department information system market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. Furthermore, software is segmented into Best-of-Breed solutions and enterprise solutions

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into clinical functionalities, and administrative functionalities.

On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into large hospitals, medium sized hospitals, and small hospitals.

Major TOC of Emergency Department Information System Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Global Emergency Department Information System Market, by Component

6 Global Emergency Department Information System Market, by Delivery Mode

7 Global Emergency Department Information System Market, by Application

8 Global Emergency Department Information System Market, by End-User

9 Global Emergency Department Information System by Region

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

