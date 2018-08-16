Health and Wellness

Best Tech Summer Camp for Kid’s Brampton

Now with the school year coming to an end, Junior Coders provides an opportunity for the kids to learn new things with their innovative tech summer camps in Brampton. They design the summer camps especially for the kids from grade 1 to grade 12. Many of the jobs are related to technology-based and they are high in demand in the coming years. So it is vital to provide kids with good technology-based knowledge to prepare them for the future. Many of the kids wish to play with video games, but these summer camps would really help them to create their own video games. Junior Coders offers various summer camps that include scratch programming, robotics, video editing, graphic design, school productivity, Windows10 basics and much more.

They offer creative and inspiring collaborative environment for the kids to make them as technology consumers to technology creators. Their motto is to offer the highest quality and most inventive technology experience to the next generation. Where the students are taught in a fun learning environment to empower the students the with skills that are needed to be successful.

They offer their summer camps from the month of July to August and they charge $ 300 per week, for siblings $250 per week, for extended hours $50 per week is charged. This summer camp would be the right opportunity for the kids to discover new friends, their inner interests and as well as have fun while learning.

Highlights of Their Summer Camps are as Follows:
• For every 8 students one instructor
• 100% qualified tech graduated instructor
• Individual laptops, iPad, and robots for the camp
• Camp Hours: 9 AM to 4 PM
• Extended hours: 8 AM to 9 Am and 4 PM to 5 PM
For further information regarding the Junior Coders summer camps, please do visit https://www.juniorcoders.ca/

