Business

Bergan & Company Provides Management Services Make Rental Ownership Easier

Comment(0)

The Denver-based property management and investment company, Bergan & Company, offers home preparation, tenant screening, and ongoing services, including timely and respectful eviction services.

[Centennial, 8/16/2018] — Bergan & Company helps property owners manage their rental properties to reduce stress and, at the same time, allow them to have an easier and effective rental ownership.

The company says, “With our nearly five decades of property management experience we make your rentals thrive, both as short and long-term investments.”

A Full-Service Property Management

The property management company collects rents and deposits as well as disburses rents to property owners. The service begins with property inspection ensuring that it is in excellent condition. The team also prepares the rental property for tenants to move in. Additionally, managers will update the house, paint it, and conduct general maintenance when needed.

Bergan & Company will advise owners regarding rent estimates and other relevant matters that could increase the potential of their property. The company’s goal is not only to make a property well-managed, but also to help owners make the most out of their investment.

Moreover, a leasing agent screens every tenant through in-person meet-ups and interviews. The agent conducts background checks, such as credit history, criminal record, employment confirmation, income, and rental history.

They process the rental property evictions, as well. This way, owners will have peace of mind knowing that someone is taking care of and protecting their property.

Keeping Properties at Their Best

Apart from getting the right tenants, Bergan & Company helps owners keep their property in good shape through continuous maintenance services.

There are emergency services available to tenants for 24 hours. When tenants call the company’s hotline for maintenance emergency, a representative will take action to resolve the problem right away.

Owners will always be in the loop whenever maintenance needs completion. Owners may request for bids to take on the job, but Bergan & Company has worked with many dependable contractors.

About Bergan & Company

Bergan & Company is a property management and investment company in Denver, which has been in the business since 1961. Aside from property management services, the company also helps owners achieve financial independence by investing in real estate.

Bergan & Company manages more than 150 properties in Denver and processes rental applications in the surrounding areas. For more information, visit https://berganco.com/ today.

Related Articles
Business

Audio Conference System Market Report

Audio Conference System Market by Product Type (Wired Device, Wireless Device) by End Users/ Application ( Residential, Commercial, Academic, Government) Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Key , Players, Trends, Regions and Forecast 2016 – 2024 Audio Conference System market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises of […]
Business

Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018 | Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Hydrochloric Acid Market The Global Hydrochloric Acid Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 1869.559 million by 2023 with CAGR of ~5.0% between 2016 and 2023. Hydrochloric Acid is one of the names for muriatic acid with the chemical formula HCl. It is also known as acidum salis or […]
Business

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are widely being used in several applications across various end-user industries during the last few years due to cerium’s property of promptly adjusting its electronic configuration, consistent to its environment. The cerium oxide nanoparticles market has witnessed robust growth in the last few years owing to its applications in catalytic convertors, biomedical […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *