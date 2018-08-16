Anjana Bindlish’s joyful book Raj, his Friends and Organ Transplant simplifies the process of organ transplant for children

Chennai,16th August: Anjana Bindlish has published a socially relevant book Raj, his Friends and Organ Transplant with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. This book will amaze young readers and parents with its unique storyline and colourful illustrations.

Anjana Bindlish is a brave cancer survivor. She has fought with this deadly disease and has established herself as a true achiever. She is the founder of a renowned Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre where she looks after the entire process. She is also one of very few Gestalt Therapists in India. She is a gold medalist in Hotel Management from IHMCT&AN, Taramani, Chennai and a winner of the Anna Arignar Award and the Spencer’s Rolling Trophy.

In her recent book, she has discussed the significant issues related to organ transplant in the form of a joyful and entertaining story. Events of her life have inspired her to pen down this book, which aims to simplify the process and abolish the fear around the fear. The narration of the book revolves around a small boy Raj who befriends wild animals that are extremely compassionate towards him. Their friendship stands the test of time when Raj falls ill with kidney failure. After visiting the doctor, his friends explain all the significant details related to the process and give him courage. The readers will be excited to know what happens after Raj undergoes the operation. The author has simply explained the process to provide the required knowledge and courage to kids and their parents.

Speaking about the same, the author said, “My father had a kidney transplant in 1977, and the donor was my elder sister. This incident really created a huge impact on me. Hence I decided to research the subject. I started interacting with many organ failure patients, during my tenure as Sr. Program Manager at TRANSTAN ( Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu), especially children and their parents, who made me, realize that there are many misconception and fears attached to the term ‘Organ Transplant.’ These incidents and interactions motivated me to write this simple book for children which will take their fears away. I have written this book after doing rigorous research on the topic. I have provided some valuable tips for parents on how to handle kids during such a difficult time and be positive. There is also a small dictionary of words for kids, which would be appropriate when they are undergoing the treatment. I hope kids and parents find the book useful and relevant.”

The book is currently out and available on Amazon, Notion Press bookstore, Flipkart, and other e-commerce sites.