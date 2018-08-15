Business

KingNod Glass Specializes in Fire Glass Worldwide for Fire Pits, Landscaping and Fish Ponds

Comment(0)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Qingdao, China (Aug 14, 2018) – Colored fire pit and fire glass are some of the most highly sought types of glass in the world. It’s tempered to withstand the high heat requirements of modern fire pits and gas fireplaces. KingNod Glass specializes in glass for the fire pit that won’t burn, melt or become discolored, even with extensive use.

The fire pit glass offered by KingNod Glass is tempered to the highest specifications, available in multiple colors, and undergoes an extensive tumbling and polishing process to ensure there are no sharp or rough edges. Fire glass can withstand temperatures of up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit (760 Celsius) and can be used with propane and natural gas.

There’s no toxic ash, fumes, smoke or soot with glass for the fire pit and the wide variety of colors offered by the company makes it highly attractive to retail customers, enabling them to match their fire glass to any décor. Fire pit glass is available in multiple sizes as beads, rocks, chips and stones. It’s also offered in crushed mirrored and reflective glass.

Fire glass is appropriate for indoor and outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, fire pans and fire tables. It sparkles, shines and reflects firelight to enhance ambiance wherever it’s used. The extensive array of fire glass offered by KingNod Glass has made the company a premier provider of the specialty glass around the world.

An increasing number of companies are seeing an elevated demand for fire glass for uses in decorative landscaping around plants instead of mulch, in aquariums and fish ponds, to line walkways, and as elements of terrazzo paving. The fire glass is an easy way to add color to landscapes during winter months and in areas prone to droughts. It requires very little maintenance and if fire glass becomes dusty, it can be easily removed and washed to restore it to pristine condition.

The extensive range of quality fire glass and colors available at KingNod Glass has made it one of the premiere providers to suppliers and distributers around the globe. The tempered glass for fire pits is also a favorite with landscapers as accents for fountains, flower beds, and water features for their residential and commercial customers.

About KingNod Glass
KingNod Glass is an experienced manufacturer of landscape glass, decorative glass, fireplace glass, crushed glass, glass grit, glass granules and other glass products. The process used by the company saves energy, protects the environment and is helping to make the world a colorful place. KingNod Glass products are widely used in construction decoration, landscape building, fireplace, terrazzo, sandblasting media, crafts material and other areas.

Media Contact
KingNod Glass
Phone: +86-532-6606-0752
Email: sales@kingnod.com
Website: https://kingnodglass.com

###

Related Articles
Business

CBME India 2018 concludes its 6th edition in Mumbai A uniquely positioned show in the Children, Baby and Maternity products market by UBM India

editor

Mumbai, 2018: UBM India concluded the 6th edition of its uniquely positioned Children, Baby and Maternity Expo India 2018 (CBME India) in Mumbai last week. The largest children, baby and maternity product business expo in India, the CBME India offered unrivalled business opportunities for local and global manufacturers and sellers of baby products to connect, […]
Business

Commercial Direct Launches New Investment Property Loans Website

MIAMI – (June 18, 2018) – Commercial Direct, a new division of Silver Hill Funding, a commercial mortgage lender, today announced its official launch of a new educational website InvestmentProperty.Loans to help reach potential real estate investors who are looking to obtain the right commercial loan for investment property purposes. For many real estate investors, […]
Business

Some Fascinating Facts About Shoes And Footwear

There are actually some fascinating information that we never ever knew about shoes and we retain on considering that we’ve got a range and selection of shoes so we know every little thing regarding the very same. Heels were initially worn by men for the reason that they had to ride horses exactly where they […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *