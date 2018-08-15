Health and Wellness

Craig Richardville Publishes Article on Using Voice-Based Engagement Like Amazon Alexa

Comment(0)

Charlotte, NC, Aug 15, 2018 — Craig Richardville published an article in the Information Technology Academy Journal, Published monthly by Healthcare Business Insights- discussing voice- based patient engagement.

Carolinas Healthcare System (now called Atrium) began studying Amazon’s business and how they are productive and successful, and examining ways CHS can increase their results. As part of this study, opportunities to better engage and interact with patients as consumers was also studied. This focus let to studying Amazon Alexa’s use of voice communication.

“As we were transitioning healthcare into consumerism and becoming more of a digital vertical, part of what we were looking at were opportunities where we could differentiate ourselves from other,” Craig Richardville explained. “When voice started to become accessible, the next logical step was to look at how we can move voice into the workflow or the offerings that we have for our consumers and our teammates. Being the market leader, we looked to see how we could utilize Alexa to assist our consumers with very minimal disruption. Our goal is to make our services extremely easy.”

CHS wanted to start utilizing Amazon Alexa by transferring over the voice functionalities. After a patient enables the “Carolinas Healthcare” app on their Amazon Alexa, they can vocally ask the device for information about the nearest urgent care and hospital locations, as well as the approximate wait times for those locations.

Next steps include migrating the Amazon Alexa functionalities over to the Google Home Platform.

“We are also considering ways a patient can use the voice functionality to reserve a spot at urgent care, read a doctor’s note, or pay a bill,” Says Craig Richardville.

Richardville encourages other organizations to think ahead and use artificial intelligence to help improve patient care.

For more information, go to Healthcare Business Insights Magazine and also http://www.CraigRichardville.com

Contact:
Craig Richardville
CraigRichardville.com
Charlotte, NC
704-533-0994
CraigRichardville@gmail.com
http://www.CraigRichardville.com

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Hirsutism Treatment Market, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018

Market Scenario: Hirsutism is a condition of excessive, unwanted, and male-pattern hair growth in women. Hirsutism results in unwanted hair growth on body areas such as face, stomach, back, and chest. About 5% of US women have hirsutism. Increasing procedures, growing awareness of treatments, increasing personal care expenditure, and technological advancement are major factors for […]
Health and Wellness

Children Vaccination Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Vaccines contain antigens that are weakened versions of viruses or something that looks like a virus. These produce antibodies that protect the body if exposed to the same antigens in the future. Since 2000, the global vaccine market has almost tripled, making the vaccine industry one of the fastest growing sectors in the pharmaceutical industry. […]
Health and Wellness

Blood Pressure and You

editor

Hypertension is a long haul medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated causes health problems, such as heart disease. Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure. High blood pressure usually does not cause symptoms. There is a blood pressure machine to check your blood pressure. You can have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *