Craig Richardville Publishes Article on Using Voice-Based Engagement Like Amazon Alexa

Charlotte, NC, Aug 15, 2018 — Craig Richardville published an article in the Information Technology Academy Journal, Published monthly by Healthcare Business Insights- discussing voice- based patient engagement.

Carolinas Healthcare System (now called Atrium) began studying Amazon’s business and how they are productive and successful, and examining ways CHS can increase their results. As part of this study, opportunities to better engage and interact with patients as consumers was also studied. This focus let to studying Amazon Alexa’s use of voice communication.

“As we were transitioning healthcare into consumerism and becoming more of a digital vertical, part of what we were looking at were opportunities where we could differentiate ourselves from other,” Craig Richardville explained. “When voice started to become accessible, the next logical step was to look at how we can move voice into the workflow or the offerings that we have for our consumers and our teammates. Being the market leader, we looked to see how we could utilize Alexa to assist our consumers with very minimal disruption. Our goal is to make our services extremely easy.”

CHS wanted to start utilizing Amazon Alexa by transferring over the voice functionalities. After a patient enables the “Carolinas Healthcare” app on their Amazon Alexa, they can vocally ask the device for information about the nearest urgent care and hospital locations, as well as the approximate wait times for those locations.

Next steps include migrating the Amazon Alexa functionalities over to the Google Home Platform.

“We are also considering ways a patient can use the voice functionality to reserve a spot at urgent care, read a doctor’s note, or pay a bill,” Says Craig Richardville.

Richardville encourages other organizations to think ahead and use artificial intelligence to help improve patient care.

For more information, go to Healthcare Business Insights Magazine and also http://www.CraigRichardville.com

Contact:

Craig Richardville

CraigRichardville.com

Charlotte, NC

704-533-0994

CraigRichardville@gmail.com

http://www.CraigRichardville.com