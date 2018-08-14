Report Explores the Global Feed Acid Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Feed Acid Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Feed Acid. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Feed Acid Market by livestock(aquatics, cattle, poultry, sheep, swine), type(acetic acid, butyric acid, formic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, propionic acid) through main geographies in the Global Feed Acid Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Feed Acid Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Feed Acid Market are BASF SE, Biomin GmbH,Kemin Industries Inc, Kemira Oyj, Novus International Inc, Nutrex NV, Novozymes Adisseo France SAS, Pancosma SA, Perstorp Holding AB, Provimi SA, Taminco NV and Yara International ASA.

Global feed acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Feed acids are inorganic acids, organic acids and other essential nutrients added in livestock feed, to improve its nutritional characteristics and preserve it for longer periods. Feed acid helps in better binding of the feed ingredients. Feed acids are alternative to conventional antibiotics and other hormonal growth promoters used in feeds. Feed acids help in balancing the PH levels in feed, microbial cytoplasm and inside the gastrointestinal regions of the live stocks. Feed acids generate acidic conditions within feed and it controls the growth of pathogens. Feed acids help in improving the appetite for feed in live stocks and hence increase the intake of the feed. Feed acid activates digestive enzymes and improves digestion. Moreover, it helps in better absorption and utilization of nutrients in the feed.

Globally, the increasing consumption of diary and meat products are driving the growth of feed acid market, as it promotes faster growth of live stocks. The stringent regulations against the use of antibiotics, hormone growth promoters, and some other chemical substances drive the increasing demand for the feed acid in feed manufacturing industry. Increasing awareness about animal health in dairy and meat industry and consumers preference for food products with less toxic chemical inputs and growth hormones promote the use of feed acids as growth promoters in livestock feeds. The effectiveness of feed acid based feeds in containing the livestock endemic outbreaks enhances the demand for feed acids. The emphasis on quality of diary and meat products are driving the livestock industry to focus on health of the live stocks and it is driving the growth of the feed acid market.

The increasing preference for natural and organic diary and meat products among consumers is a major restraint for the global feed acetic acid. Antibiotics, artificial growth promoters and growth hormones are major threats to the growth of the global feed acid market, especially in countries where the regulations regarding the feed additives are less stringent. Increasing demand for diary and meat products in emerging nations is expected to provide growth opportunities for the major players in the global feed acid market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of feed acid market. Moreover, the global feed acid market is segmented by livestock and by type. The feed acid market by livestock covers aquatics, cattle, poultry, sheep, swine and some others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as acetic acid, butyric acid, formic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, propionic acid and others.

Geographies Covered

The global feed acid market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among geographies, Europe is the largest feed acid market in the world and it is followed by Asia-Pacific, the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR. North America and Latin American regions are the other major feed acid markets. Increasing demand for meat products in Europe and stringent European Union regulations regarding the feed additives are driving the growth of the European feed acid market. Increasing consumption for meat products and the increasing export of meat from countries such as China and India are driving the demand for feed acids from livestock feed manufacturers in Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand for diary and meat products, preference for quality feed additives and increasing awareness about animal health are major factors driving the growth of the North American feed acid market. Latin America is a major meat exporting region in the world and to meet the stringent food and safety regulations in other regions, meat producers are opting for feed acids, instead of antibiotics and other growth hormones.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of feed acid globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the feed acid market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of feed acid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

