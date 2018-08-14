Lifestyle

Property Maintenance & Insurance | Beachside Property Rentals Sunshine Coast

Australia, August 2018 — A lot of people are scared to talk about property maintenance with the owners because it’s such a big dollars. As property managers, Liz Malthouse and her team understand the importance of having a discussion with property owners about their maintenance obligations.

Beachside Property Rentals makes sure that they act on a neutral ground between the property owner and the tenant to develop a good business relationship and avoid conflicts.

Liz says, “We make recommendations of any items that need attention, prior to a tenant moving in. You, as an owner, are highly obligated under the current legislation in Queensland that you must provide a property with a tenant at a certain standard. If you decide to not do any maintenance on your property, that can actually void a claim from your insurance company.”

She adds, “I believe a tenant should be given the value and the respect of being able to move into a nice, clean property.”

Beachside Property Rentals manages properties around Noosa Heads, Tewantin, Noosaville, Peregian Springs, Peregian Beach, Mount Coolum, Coolum Beach in Yaroomba and also out in the Hinterland, Cooroy, and Black Mountain.

Property owners and tenants can be confident that the Liz and her team can offer you speedy, responsive and cost efficient services.

For more information, you may visit beachsidepr.com.au or contact Liz Malthouse thru:

Contact #: 0438 409 842
Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au

