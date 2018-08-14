Lifestyle

Now Experience Re-Thought Indian Lifestyle & Fashion in Mumbai, with Ancestry

The newest brand from Future Style Lab, Ancestry, which launched its maiden store in the capital city in May, is all set to open its first store in Mumbai this month, at Palladium Mall. The brand, which presents a contemporary take on traditional Indian fashion and lifestyle, has earned much accolade in the India’s fashion circles already, and seems all geared up to woo Mumbaikars too.

Ancestry is inspired by the evolving face of the new age Indian who is self-assured, professionally competent and curious to discover new paths. The brand’s offering, encompassing women’s apparel & accessories, home furnishings and other lifestyle products, is constantly evolving and is in line with international trends, and yet interestingly rooted in Indian heritage and crafts.

With pricing that is perfectly suited to any urban Indian’s pockets, Ancestry’s unique collection of dresses, tops and tunics is created completely using natural fabrics, thereby offering an unmatched quality and fashion sensibilities in that price range. This is one of the key reasons why the brand’s products have nearly flown off the shelves at its current stores in Ambience Malls in Vasant Kunj & Gurugram, in Delhi NCR.

For the new store launch, Manjula Tiwari, CEO at Future Style Lab, the parent company of Ancestry, said, “Just the way Mumbai, as a city, and Mumbaikars, as its citizens, never fail to surprise the world with their undying fervour, Ancestry, as a brand shall never fail to surprise them, by providing an unparalleled, modern-day experience of old-style Indian artistries. We’re truly excited about launching this store, and are thankful to Palladium Mall for providing us with an impeccable space and opportunity, right in the heart of Mumbai.”

Ancestry’s tagline #StoriesRetold, perfectly sums up its ethos, for every line of products the brand comes up with tells the story of a particular craft or tradition, but in a way that is suited to the new-age lifestyle. Any woman who’s driven by her curiosity to discover India’s cultural capital, and who appreciates sophistication in design and aesthetics, is sure to fall in love with Ancestry!

About Future Style Lab

Future Style Lab is a design studio and fashion house launched by Future Group in 2016. Incorporated in the fashion-forward Victorian neighbourhood of London, the company is headed by Manjula Tiwari and already has a highly successful women’s western wear label, ‘Cover Story’ to its credit. Future Style Lab aims to set the pace for India’s fashion business by integrating global fashion design & aesthetics with smart and efficient sourcing.

