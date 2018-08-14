Lifestyle

Lead A Stylish & Colourful Life With Supreme Furniture

Comment(0)

Supreme Furniture, the leading manufacturer and supplier of superior quality Plastic furniture, brings unique yet functional designs for home interiors. Experience the vast range of stylish & colourful designer plastic chairs & dinning sets and add elegance & comfort to your lifestyle. From the impressive portfolio of products in the chair segment, Supreme Furniture brings to you latest collection in the form of Cruz (Coke Red & Black), Futura (Green), Oak (Amber Gold), Web (Red) and Amazon (Globus Brown).

Supreme Furniture, renowned for its sheer durability and stunning design styles, promises a riot of colours at an attractive cost. The superior quality chairs are ever so sleek and compliments the ever-changing tastes of new age consumers. These durable and termite proof stackable chairs are high on fashion as well as space saving quotient.

Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Associate Vice President, Supreme Furniture said, “Supreme Furniture represents an array of seemingly colourful chairs. The chairs are designed by keeping in mind the evolved taste and lifestyle preferences of modern day consumers. With Supreme Furniture, buyers can enjoy the vibrant colours of life and make a distinct style statement. In contrast to conventional wooden chairs, the plastic moulded chairs can also be used for outdoor or garden set ups due to its weatherproof nature.”
Supreme Furniture, offers products for home usage, office usage as well as commercial usage like restaurants, Cafés, schools, institutes, hospitals, parlours, shops, outdoor event lawns etc. Supreme Furniture uses 100% virgin polymers and computerized designer art moulds to produce over one million pieces of modern plastic furniture every month.
The buyers can mix and match the chairs with variety of tables from the same brand for modern, comfortable & sophisticated home interiors.

Available in variety of shapes, sizes and models, Supreme Furniture chairs are very hygienic and convenient to be used in all weather conditions.

Go ahead and explore stylish, sensuous and colourful interiors with Supreme Furniture!!

Supreme Furniture – Truly Stylish!

About Supreme Furniture
Supreme Furniture is winning the hearts of millions of customers since last 25 years. Supreme’s technological knowhow & modern production facility is providing an edge over other brands. Supreme Furniture is available across India through a large network of distributors as well retailors. Due to its design language & adherence to international standards, their products are exported to various countries across the globe. Whether it is indoor or outdoor requirement or a commercial requirement, Supreme Furniture has crafted a special place for itself in the hearts of consumers.

Website: http://www.supreme.co.in/

App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appectual.supremefurniture&hl=en

Also available on android as well as IOS app – Supreme furniture.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Custom Décor Benjamin Moore Paint Sale now on at Brockville Store

May 18, 2018 – Brockville, ON – Custom Décor, a Benjamin Moore Signature Store, announces its Benjamin Moore Paint Sale at its Brockville store on now through May 19, 2018 Why Benjamin Moore? What Benjamin Moore Signature Stores offer customers are a stunning selection of interior and exterior paints, as high-end or commercial grade coatings. […]
Lifestyle

Premium Fitness Chain eyes Maharashtra Market, targets new age aspirations

Mumbai, July 11th, 2018 Maharashtra offers huge opportunity for the Indian Fitness Industry which is growing at over 16 % annually. In 2017, the expected value of the retail Fitness segment was Rs 7,000 crore. Premium fitness chain- Anytime Fitness is eyeing Maharashtra market and with expansion of its chain in Mumbai, it also plans […]
Lifestyle

PoE: What Determines If Rare Items Are Good

editor

In Path of Exile, as a new player, one of the hardest things for you maybe to understand which items are good. Most of the build-enabling unique items are worth some good currency, but some players still find it very hard to understand which rare items are good and worth keeping/selling. Are there any community […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *