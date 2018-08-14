Business

How Office Line is Leading Innovation in Classroom Solutions

Office Line unveils a new range of innovative, technologically advanced classroom products to enhance the learning experience.

[CANNING VALE, 14/08/2018] — Australian furniture provider Office Line has been at the forefront of innovation within the classroom furniture sector for over 30 years. With a complete range of ergonomic educational furniture at their disposal, the company continues to pave the way for development and new advances in the furniture industry.

Two of the company’s product lines demonstrate a commitment to incorporating new systems and technologies to enhance the learning environment; namely Office Line’s interactive classroom display equipment and portable classroom power sources.

Modern Classroom Displays for Increased Student Engagement

Office Line’s range of cutting-edge classroom display equipment is designed to optimise the classroom learning experience and increase student participation. Products in this range include a set of sleek, modern whiteboards and pinboards available in fixed or portable variants, as well as coloured magnetic glass boards that come in various colours. The range also includes interactive Hitachi projectors and an interactive Samsung flip chart with touchscreen technology.

Each product is highly adjustable and comes with numerous customisation options to allow for smoother classroom integration. The whiteboards can be lined and lettered according to user specifications, while the pin boards come in different designs and can be written on with both chalk and whiteboard ink.

The range blends functionality with aesthetic appeal, with sleek, streamlined designs that can fit into any type of classroom.

Portable Classroom Power Sources for Increased Connectivity

Office Line recognises the impact of technology on classroom needs and develops products tailored to those needs. Their range of portable power sources and chargers provide a round-the-clock power supply, allowing users to charge their devices without having to seek traditional power outlets.

The range includes FUEL power boxes for portable USB charging, Pixel In desk Power outlets for both laptops and USB devices and Pegasus power rails that provide accessible power sources. Office Line also supplies a portable power tray system by Gratnells, as well as a large charging tower by FUYL.

About Office Line

Office Line is a Perth-based furniture company that specialises in ergonomic classroom and office furniture. Since its inception in 1988, the company has consistently pushed for innovation and development in the furniture industry.

For more information, visit https://officeline.com.au today.

