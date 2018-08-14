Business

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

The gasoline direct injection market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2018 to 2025. The market has gained traction due to its rapid adoption by the automotive industry. Hence, gasoline direct injection market is expected to continue its growth for the next ten years, due to its increase in the fuel-efficiency of vehicles.

Key growth factors for the North American market are shift towards high fuel-efficient technologies and stringent fuel emission regulations.  Subsequently, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth rate in the gasoline direct injection market throughout the forecast period. The factors driving this growth include, increase in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with the economic development of countries such as in China and India.

On the basis of engine type, the I4 engine is anticipated to exhibit maximum market share in the gasoline direct injection market, which is attributed to its large footprints in the regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, an I3 engine is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its cheap rates as compared to the big engines like V6 and V8. This engine also provides better fuel efficiency to the vehicles 

On the basis of vehicle type, a passenger car is anticipated to exhibit largest market share of around 60%, due to high sales of passenger cars in 2018, globally. However, commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to its reduction in emission and lightweight vehicle.

On the basis of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are growing at a higher growth rate due to its features such as charging infrastructure and increase fuel efficiency.

Key manufacturers operating in the global gasoline direct injection market are Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, and Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Keihin, Park-Ohio, Renesas, and Stanadyne.

Automotive manufacturers have adopted key strategies such as new product development and geographical expansion to gain traction in the gasoline direct injection market. Major manufacturers operating into gasoline direct injection include Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, and Magneti Marelli.

 

 

 

