Business

Feed additives market to record a USD 40 billion by the end of 2025

Comment(0)

The feed additives market is expected to exhibit a sustainable growth rate of 5%, to reach over USD 40 billion by the end of 2025. The main growth factor for feed additives is an increase in consumption of meat products coupled with growing awareness among the consumers about the outbreak of livestock diseases. Furthermore, global industrialization of meat products boosts the market growth. The demand for meat and meat-based products is expected to register a lucrative growth by 2025 in the developing economies.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is considered to be the largest feed producer in the world since 2011. The highest growth in feed production is mainly due to swine and aquatic animals. Accordingly, the feed additives industry has experienced rapid development in the recent years and is expected to grow, especially due to the consumption of amino acids and enzymes in the next eight years. China is a leading producer of some of the key feed additives such as vitamin C, vitamin E, choline, lysine, and others.  

View full report @ https://convergedmarkets.com/feed-additives-market-by-additive-type-amino-acids-phosphate-vitamins-acidifiers-carotenoids-enzymes-mycotoxin-detoxifiers-minerals-flavors-sweeteners-antibiotics-and-others-animal-type

The feed additives market has been segmented on the basis of additive type, animal type, and form. The additive type segment is further classified into amino acids, phosphate, vitamins, acidifiers, carotenoids, Enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, minerals, flavors & Sweeteners, antibiotics, antioxidants, non-protein nitrogen, and others. 

Consumption of feed additives in the North America region is mainly driven by the maximum production of animal products. Cattle, poultry, and swine are anticipated to witness lucrative growth as the outbreak of animal diseases, during 2012 to 2015, came to an end.

Request for Report Sample @ https://convergedmarkets.com/request-report-sample

Geographically, the feed additives market is divided into five regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.  Increase in demand for feed additives in economies like Asia-Pacific and rise in concern for the quality of meat & poultry products are the major growth factors for the adoption of additives for several animals, such as poultry, swine, aquatic animals, and cattle.

Key manufacturers operating in the global feed additives market include BASF, ADM, Evonik, Adisseo, and DSM, Chr. Hansen, InVivo, Alltech, Nutreco, Novozymes, DuPont, Solvay, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Balchem, Kemin Industries, Novus, BIOMIN, Norel, and Nutriad.

Request For Webinar @ https://convergedmarkets.com/webinar

Renowned global market leaders, such as Cargill, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company, Adisseo France, and Alltech, are adopting various growth strategies to expand their market presence and cater to the growing demands of feed additives

 

 

 

 

Related Articles
Business

Window Treats Inc. Solves Window Issues for Commercial Projects

editor

Window Treats Inc. works with a range of commercial clients, resolving window treatment problems, from security to energy efficiency, through meticulous consultations and exceptional products. [RED BANK, 5/7/2018] – Window Treats Inc. knows that commercial and contract jobs call for special expertise and special design considerations. The premier source for window coverings and motorization options […]
Business

Motocross Gears Market to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2018 to 2028

In a recent Fact.MR study, motocross gears market has been evaluated at US$ 1320 Mn in 2017 as per the latest market trends and the encouraging nature of motocross gears market. International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), which conducts all the motorcycle races, has launched many championships and races that play a vital role in the growth […]
Business

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge

Fiber optic technology uses light waves to transmit data from one place to another, it uses a glass or plastic threads to transmit that data. Fiber optic cables is a network designed for long distance, high performance and data-networking. Unlike wired cables, fiber optic cables provide reliability, higher bandwidth, higher speed and less data-loss. Distributed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *