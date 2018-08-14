Event Management Software Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The Global Event Management Software Market is expected to be a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Adoption of cloud platform by industries & corporate, increasing use of smartphones, and increasing frequency of corporate events are some of the factors driving the market.

The major growth driver of Event Management Software Market includes increasing expenditure on event management, growing adoption of cloud platform, and rising online education programs among others.

The fundamental concept behind corporate Event Management Software Market is to generate more leads and to create brand awareness in consumer market. The count of attendees would decides the ROI generated from the events. For this, well planned event marketing is required by the event organizers. However, generating leads from events is a challenge for event organizer as there is always an uncertainty of how many attendee would come to join the event. However, lack of awareness especially in developing economies is expected to hamper the market growth in coming years.

Major Key Players:

Cvent Inc. (U.S.)

Etouches (U.S.)

Eventbrite (U.S.)

Lanyon Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Bizzabo (U.S.)

Certain Inc. (U.S.)

Regfox LLC (U.S.)

Ungerboeck software International (U.S.)

Pulse network (U.S)

Active network LLC (U.S)

Event Management Software Market Regional Analysis:

The global event management software market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Increasing technology adoption and rising small and large event organizing companies are the major growth drivers of North America region .Europe is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa is showing slow growth rate as event organizer is still following traditional approach while planning an event. Whereas lack of technical awareness about event management software is the major reason behind slow growth of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region.

Event Management Software Global Market Competitive Analysis:

Cvent Inc. is the leading market player in Event Management Software market and has occupied highest market share globally in 2016. They offers wide range of solutions which includes event management software, event ticketing software, event venue selection, and mobile event applications to serve their around ten thousand customers worldwide. Recently, in November 2017, United States Department of Commerce has approved company’s privacy shield certification. This would help company to invest resources and people ensuring its data privacy and security.

Etouches, Centium software, Eventbrite, and Bizzabo are some other emerging companies which are fuelling the growth of event management software in coming years.

Industry News:

November 2017:

Cvent, Inc., a leading cloud based enterprise event management company partnership with Opus Agency, a leading provider of global event experiences. This partnership is expected to benefits their mutual clients with innovation in software by Cvent with support of consultation services provided by Opus thereby support them to leverage their market position.

September 2017:

Eventbrite, a leading ticketing and event technology platform, acquired Ticketfly, a premium ticketing platform provider focused on music venues, promoters and festivals. With this acquisition, Eventbrite has expanded their customer base to live event technology organizing companies and music customers.

November 2017:

etouches, a leading provider of event management software solutions, announced their partnership with UNICEO (United Network of International Corporate Event Organizer), a non-profit international corporate association. With this partnership etouches has got an opportunity to increase its customer base to established leaders. On the other hand, UNICEO members can get benefit from event management software supporting event planning, venue sourcing, and post event analysis.

Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

The Event Management Software Market can be classified into 4 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Software Type: Analytics software, Venue management software, event planning software and event registration software.

Segmentation by Deployment : On-cloud and On-premise.

Segmentation by End-User: Corporate, Government, Education, Healthcare and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

