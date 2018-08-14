Tech

Environmental Monitoring Market Analysis, Share, Growth and Demand till 2022

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Environmental monitoring is the procedure of observing & governing the condition of environment caused by industrial operations. The main motive of environmental monitoring is to measure the development of mandate environmental objectives and to assist in detection of growing environmental challenges. Environmental monitoring involve various technologies which are used to observe pollution in air, water, land, waste management. Environmental monitoring produces vital information for local authorities and the government to evaluate present condition of atmosphere which helps in developing plans for adjusting the changes in the environment.

One of the major factor that drives the market growth of environmental monitoring is the rising government initiatives to protect environment from air, water, land, and other kind challenges. Another factor, increasing application of environmental monitoring software for checking industrial pollution is expected to push the growth of environmental monitoring market. However, due to lack of technical knowledge, difficulty in monitoring various characteristics of environment are some of the challenges affecting the market. The factors such as export barriers over environment technologies, sluggish implementation of pollution control policies are expected to restrain the growth of environmental monitoring market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2200

Major Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Environmental monitoring market includes Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) and others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Environmental Monitoring market.

MRFR also asserts that globally, the Environmental Monitoring market is expected to grow to USD ~20 Billion registering a staggering double digit CAGR over ~10% during 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

January 2018, Critical Weather Prediction Apart from Environmental Monitoring is Now Possible through JPSS-1 Launched by NASA and NOAA. With the JPSS-1 satellite, meteorologist will get improved data on weather forecasting and as this satellite can predict a hurricanes track, it will assist with the post-storm recovery by visualizing the damage done through a storm and geographic extent of power outages. The remarkable improvement on account of scientific advancements and advanced technology in observation in JPSS-1, has given it the ability to provide critical prediction of weather, as well as the ability to monitor the environment.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022. Rising government funding for the implementing environmental monitoring stations and stringent rules & regulations of U.S. environmental protection agency is expected to drive Environmental monitoring market in North America region. Europe is considered to support North America in generating highest revenue for Environmental monitoring market by the end of forecast period 2022 as industrial growth to fulfill the rising consumer demand is creating need to monitor the quality of the environment. To protect environment healthiness, European environment agency (EEN) has established & mandate economic policies for industries thereby increasing the market of environmental monitor devices in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to rising initiatives by government for the development of environment friendly industries in the region.

Segmentation:

Global Environmental monitoring market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Active Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by Products: Monitors, Sensors, And Software.

Segmentation by Applications: Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring And Noise Pollution Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Medical, Food & Beverage, Construction, Data Centers, Retail, Government, And, Others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/environmental-monitoring-market-2200

Target Audience:

  • Environmental monitoring device manufacturers
  • Environmental monitoring software developers
  • National & international environment protection agencies
  • Research & consultancy
  • End-user sectors
  • Technology investors

 

Related Articles
Tech

Using DoDots Tony Medrano to Reach Your Target Audience

editor

It is important to note that the company behind this idea is no longer in business, but this does not necessarily mean that the products and services it had to offer did not have a huge impact on today’s online world. In fact, you could say that the technology behind DoDots Tony Medrano is the […]
Tech

Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) Market Global 2018 Key Players – ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario: Wireless sensor network are the network devices used to communicate information about physical or environmental conditions such as sound, pressure, and temperature from a monitored field to main location. This information transformation is performed via number of multiple nodes, base stations, and a gateway. Growing requirement of real time monitoring system in application such […]
Tech

AQUA MOBILES launches Aqua Jazz

This is with reference to AQUA MOBILES new product Launch, ‘Aqua Jazz,’ a smartphone priced at Rs. 5,999 only. The all new Jazz comes with unbeatable features and stunning look which are not compromised with sturdiness, speed, and other performance related aspects for which Aqua is known in Indian and overseas markets. The super fast […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *