Edible Insects Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014-2023

This Report Focuses On The Edible Insects Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Exclusively In North America, Europe And Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa. This Report Categorizes The Market Based On Type, Application, Regions, And Manufacturers.

Edible Insects industry -Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America edible insects market is driven by Canada and the U.S. would enlist major development over the forecast period. Developing interest for high protein foods and repugnance for processed food may additionally surge the demand of the product. Crickets are generally expended in this locale for cultivating methods and in food applications as it can separate the natural issue which will invigorate regional industry development. Asia Pacific driven by Thailand and China may outperform USD 270 million over the forecast period.

Browse Full market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on Edible Insects Market at: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/edible-insects-market .

Edible Insects industry -Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are AgriProtein, Edible Inc, EnviroFlight LLC, Bensbugs, Haocheng Mealworm, Gather Foods LLC, Entomo Farms and Bitty Foods. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Edible Insects industry -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Edible Insects Market was worth USD 18.83 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 476.80 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.20% during the forecast period. Developing concerns regarding health among consumers due to consuming unhealthy food is anticipated to fortify the market development. Switch in interest towards consuming protein rich foods alongside convenience foods and demand for ready-to-eat meals will improve industry development. The products provides several health advantages including dropping down obesity and calories and are exceptionally nutritious even to domesticated animals when given as feed, coming about into expanded market demand. Expanding significance towards cultivating which require least investment alongside reduction in seafood resource and confinements forced by countries on fishing will reinforce the development of the market.

Edible Insects industry -Service Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Request sample Copy of this Report: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/FB081134

Edible Insects industry -Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Beetles based edible insects market request is esteemed at about USD 16 million in 2017 and is anticipated to develop over the predictable period. Beetle larvae is useful to clean dead plant matter by separating the organic matter and has an essential part in biodegradation, which is probably going to fuel product request. There are an aggregate of 80 North American beetles in the Insect Identification database and are utilized to control water hyacinth attacks, in this way improving the demand of the market. Caterpillars’ edible insects’ market demand request is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. They are conveniently reaped and rich source of vitamins, proteins and minerals.

Edible Insects industry -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2017 Edible insects demand from flour application was esteemed over USD 19.5 million and may witness critical additions amid the anticipated time period. Grasshopper and cricket powders are used in food products due to its significant minerals, protein rich content and amino acids which will encourage the growth of the edible insects market. Cricket flour is gluten free and is utilized in food products which boost the market growth. Crickets and mealworms are widely used in food products attributable to their rich source in proteins and amino acids.

The Edible Insects Market is segmented as follows-

Market Classification

Edible Insects Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Bees, wasps & ants, Caterpillars, Beetles, Grasshoppers, Scale Insects & True Bugs.

Edible Insects Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Protein Bars, Flour, Snacks.

Reasons to buy a Exclusive report?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Edible Insects market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Edible Insects market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Feel free to get in touch for discounts and customized details: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/FB081134

Major TOC of Edible Insects Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5. Edible Insects Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Edible Insects Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Edible Insects Sales and Sales Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Edible Insects Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Bees, wasps & ants

5.3.1. Global Bees, wasps & ants Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Caterpillars

5.4.1. Global Caterpillars Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Beetles

5.5.1. Global Beetles Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Scale Insects & True Bugs

5.6.1. Global Scale Insects & True Bugs Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Grasshoppers

5.7.1. Global Grasshoppers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter6. Edible Insects Market, By Application

Chapter7. Edible Insects Market, By Region

Chapter8. Company Profiles

Chapter10. Global Edible Insects Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Chapter11. Edible Insects Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

We do forecast on basis of several parameters such as market drivers, market opportunities, industry trends government regulations, raw materials supply and trade dynamics to ensure relevance of forecast with market scenario. With increasing need to granulized information, we used bottom-up methodology for forecasting where we evaluate each regional segment differently and combined all forecast to develop final market forecast.

Enquire about Extensive Report at: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/FB081134

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States