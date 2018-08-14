Disinfectors Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2020

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Disinfectors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” pegs the overall value of the global disinfectors market at US$1.6 bn in 2013. By 2020, the market is anticipated to reach US$3.1 bn, expanding at a robust 10.20% CAGR.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2947

Disinfection is a crucial procedure performed across healthcare institutions to ensure proper hygiene in their campuses. The demand for disinfectors is, therefore, significantly high in healthcare facilities including clinics, hospitals, institutes, laboratories, and elder care facilities. With the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), the demand for disinfectors is poised to increase exponentially in forthcoming years.

Using unclean medical instruments or not sterilizing them properly before use can have adverse effects on patients, ultimately leading them to develop HAIs. The use of disinfectors has therefore significantly increased over the past few years to prevent HAIs from occurring. As the number of surgeries conducted over time increases, the demand for disinfectors will also grow in response. The most common types of products available in the global disinfector market include flusher disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, and washer disinfectors. Of these, the washer disinfectors and endoscope reprocessors account for the largest share in the market, and are likely to remain the leading market segments throughout the report’s forecast period. The increasing use of a plethora of medical instruments and endoscopes due to the growing prevalence of chronic ailments will provide lucrative opportunities for enterprises operating in these market segments to capitalize on in the near future.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2947

The TMR report is compiled with the intent to provide a holistic overview of the global disinfectors market, covering the market’s trajectory from the ground up. It studies the factors that in the near future will boost the market or restrain it in detail. The report also evaluates the prospects exhibited by each market segment to help stakeholders determine their future course of action.

For instance, the report segments the global disinfectors market into pharmaceuticals, elder care, life sciences companies, hospitals and clinics, and healthcare facilities based on usage. The demand for disinfectors from clinics and hospitals is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period, states the report. “The increasing number of hospitals, coupled with the rising number of surgical practices, will boost the global disinfectors market”, states a lead TMR analyst.

Regionally, North America and Europe collectively accounted for a dominant 70% of the global disinfectors market in 2013, in terms of revenue. However, between 2014 and 2020, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in demand for disinfectors due to the rising prevalence of several contagious diseases, increasing geriatric population, and increasing investment in the healthcare sector.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2947

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com