Tech

Diaspark Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

Comment(0)

Diaspark, a leading provider of software solutions and services is proud to announce its successful completion of SSAE16 SOC 2 Audit. The SOC 2 ( Service Organization Controls ) attestation, issued by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants” (AICPA) focuses on Trust Service Principle controls (like Security, Availability & Privacy of data) and is a trusted credential in Information Security across the industry.

Diaspark’s SOC 2 assessment affirms that its internal security controls are effective, documented, updated and monitored in a continuous manner. This certification also endorses that the delivery of IT services and Diaspark”s internal operations are carried out with a high level of security.

“When it comes to Digital Transformation (http://www.diaspark.com/services/digital-transformation-services/) and SaaS enablement, data privacy and security are the primary concerns for companies. Our attestation with SOC 2 Compliance confirms our commitment to maintaining stringent security measures, thus ensuring processing integrity and confidentiality of client’s data and associated systems.” says Pankaj Jain, Head of Digital & Enterprise Solutions at Diaspark (http://www.diaspark.com).

Related Articles
Tech

Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Annette Downey on Her 30 Year Anniversary

editor

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) April 26, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Annette Downey on the occasion of her 30th anniversary with the organization. Ms. Downey’s first day at Future Electronics was February 22, 1988, soon […]
Tech

Bullet Cameras Market 2015 Global Share, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Bullet Cameras Market holds a huge statistical study .The primary objective of Bullet Cameras report is to analyze the current and future Opportunities to clarify the upcoming investment in the market. Bullet Cameras Market report also offers updates on size, share, growth and application of product in the global and regional Bullet Cameras market. Get […]
Tech

Cloud Security Market: Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis & Research Study 2018-2024

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Cloud Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 300 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: In this region, global cloud project portfolio management market projected for USD 2.67 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period of 2017 to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *