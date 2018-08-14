Tech

Dehumidifier Market Size to reach $4.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Dehumidifier Market, published by KBV research, The Global Dehumidifier Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Industrial segment held the largest share in the dominated the in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers was the major revenue generating segment in the Global Dehumidifier Market by Type in 2017. The Refrigerant dehumidifiers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Dehumidifier Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024)

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I, AB Electrolux (Frigidaire), General Filters, Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Heat Controller, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Sunpentown International Inc., Therma-Stor LLC, and Whirlpool Corporation.
Global Dehumidifier Market Size and Segmentation

By Type

Heat pumps
Refrigerant dehumidifiers
Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers

By Application

Commercial
Industrial
Food and Beverage Industry
Cold Storage
Construction Industry
Others
Residential

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket
Specialty Store
Online Store
Others

By Geography

North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I
AB Electrolux (Frigidaire)
General Filters, Inc.
Haier Group Corporation
Heat Controller, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.,
Sunpentown International Inc
Therma-Stor LLC
Whirlpool Corporation

