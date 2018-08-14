Business

Crop Protection Chemicals-by Applications, Type, Crop Type, and Geography Forecasted Up To 2024

Comment(0)

Description: The Crop Protection Chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR between of 4.0% to 6.0% from 2019 to 2024. The market is majorly driven by increasing demand for food security by the increasing population and heavy crop loss due to pest attacks. Innovation in farming techniques and rising implementation of conventional farming practices is also diving the market for crop protection chemicals. A huge market growth is expected in the herbicides and insecticides segments of the crop protection chemicals as the leading companies are investing huge sums of money in R&D and introducing innovative products with better results and high effectiveness.

Download a free sample report here@ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1128

Among the types of crop protection chemicals, herbicides held the largest market share in 2015, followed by insecticides fungicides. Herbicides are the highest demanded crop protection chemicals due to high wed infestation mainly in cereals and grains and also less availability of labour force to manually remove the harmful weeds and herbs. Herbicides once spread on the field are very effective in destroying the unwanted weeds hampering the growth of the crops and hence are widely used all over the world.
The cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by fruits & vegetables and oilseed & pulses. The pest infestations are highest on cereals & grains and thus using crop protection chemicals becomes inevitable.

What will the market size from 2018-2024? Click Here

Latin America dominated the market with the largest market share followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Brazil and Argentina have the largest market share in the country-level market in Latin America region. Increasing population and increasing food demand with limited arable land available for farming has triggered the demand for crop protection chemicals in Latin America and Asia-Pacific region.

The leading players in this industry: BASF SE, DuPont, Monsanto, Syngenta Ag, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience Ag, Sumitomo, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, among others. These companies have established their position in the market by offering competent crop protection chemical products.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segmentation:
By Type
Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, and Others.

By Crop Type
Cereals & Oil Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables and Others (nursery crops, and turfs & ornamentals pants).

By Geography
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World regions such as Africa and Middle-East.

Related Articles
Business

La Grande Vie Blends Classical With Contemporary

The new collection “La Grande Vie” by Corum is the exception that proves the rule of the brand’s unbridled creativity. “We wanted to have a collection with an elegant, classic design. It complements, following our customers’ demand, our most daring pieces”, explains Jérôme Biard, CEO of Corum. La Grande Vie adopts all the Corum codes […]
Business

Natural Polymers Market : Startup Strategy Resources, Growth Pricing Activity and Industry Forecasts 2018

In its latest study focused on the natural polymers market in the United States, Transparency Market Research estimates that in 2012, the demand for natural polymers was US$4.95 billion, and will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2012 to 2018, by which year it will stand at US$7.12 billion. The report is titled “Natural […]
Business

Global Anti-Static Foam Pouches Market Research Report 2018 Overview, Demand & Forecast To 2023

editor

8 Marketsresearch.Biz Published Global Anti-Static Foam Pouches Market Research Report explore on defining and elaborating the key factors for the development of the Anti-Static Foam Pouches market and forecast still 2023. The Anti-Static Foam Pouches Market 2018 inspects the execution of the Anti-Static Foam Pouches advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the Anti-Static […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *