Tech

Computer Aided Detection Market: Rise in Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for CAD

Comment(0)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that EDDA Technology, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc., and iCAD, Inc. are some of the leading players in the global computer aided detection (CAD) market. The competitive landscape is quite fragmented, reports TMR. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years as several new players and startups are entering the market with technological upgrades. Mergers and acquisitions and technological innovation are expected to give the international players an edge over others in the near future.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/computer-aided-detection.html

According to the report, the global computer aided detection market is projected to reach US$1115.3 mn by the end of 2025. The global market is expected to surge at CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025. The report points out that the computer aided detection technology will be predominantly used for detection and diagnosis of breast cancer in the healthcare sector. Owing to this reason, the breast cancer segment held a share of 70% in the global market in 2016 and is expected to continue on similar lines. Geographically, North America is leading the global with a share of 62%. High incidence of cancer in the region and better healthcare facilities are driving this regional segment.

The dramatic change in the levels of pollution and changes in lifestyle have, over time, led to a rise in the number of cancer cases. The high incidence of various types of cancer such as prostrate, breast, lunch, colorectal, and others has triggered a need for technologically advanced computer aided detection solutions. These are sophisticated imaging technologies have played a critical role in enabling accurate magnetic resonance imaging, mammography, ultrasound imaging, and nuclear imaging among others. This has increased the demand for CAD in multispecialty hospitals, ensuring growth of this market in coming years. The market is also being driven by exceptional advancements in digital imaging, development of efficient CAD solutions, quick integration of CAD solutions in a wide range of imaging equipment, and growing awareness among the patients about early detection of cancer.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1442

Medical researchers and practitioners have only been recently using medical imaging devices that are integrated with computer aided detection. The need for computational assistance came from the increasing demand for error-free detection. With technological advancement, CAD has enabled an accurate assessment of the condition that patient maybe suffering from. CAD has achieved this by increasing the sensitivity of diagnostic imaging obtained from radiological imaging devices in the practice of medical investigation and differential diagnostics.

Statistics released by WHO state, there is a likelihood of a 30% rise in the number of cancer cases by 2038. The organization further reveals that one third out of these will meet a fatal end due to behavioral and dietary risks. Poor body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, tobacco use, alcohol use, and lack of physical activity have been identified as the key causes of cancer cases and morbidity.

Related Articles
Tech

Target Drones Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights: Target drone is a kind of unmanned aerial vehicle. Target drones can be used for ground targets, aerial targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets. It is popularly used in the defense industry mostly for training in anti-aircraft warfare. Besides, it is used to simulate manned aircraft in radar, counter-air defense, and homeland […]
Tech

Magic Bus selects CloudFronts Technologies to implement its Analytics platform on Microsoft Power BI and SQL Server

editor

April 02, 2018 Magic Bus (www.magicbus.org) has announced that they have selected CloudFronts Technologies (www.cloudfronts.com) as their Implementation partner for implementing the Microsoft PowerBI Analytics Platform. Magic Bus is one of the largest poverty alleviation programmes in India, working with 400,000 children, 2000 direct employees and 8,229 volunteer mentors in 22 States and 77 districts […]
Tech

Capsule Coffee Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Capsule Coffee Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Capsule Coffee Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Capsule Coffee Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *