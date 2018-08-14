Automotive Film Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Application and 2023

Automotive Film Market Analysis:

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global automotive film market include rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, rising automotive production and sales. Moreover, continuous growth in automotive sector coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding the maintenance aspect of vehicles is predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, rapid industrialization and increasing number of working population have increased the demand for personal vehicles, which in turn, have increased the production & sales of automotive vehicles. The aforementioned factor is expected to propel the demand for automotive film during the review period, 2017 to 2023

Automotive Film Competitive Analysis:

Avery Dennison Corporation. (U.S.), HEXIS S.A. (France), 3M (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Arlon Graphics, LLC. (U.S.), MATERIAL SCIENCES CORPORATION (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Garware Suncontrol (India), NEXFIL (U.S.), Johnson Window Films, Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Madico, Inc. (U.S.), Kay Premium Marking Films LTD (UK)

Automotive films are coatings used as protection against mechanical as well as ultraviolet protection. Automotive films possess superior properties such as impact resistance against normal road hazards, protection against harmful UV rays, increasing privacy of vehicles, and color protection of the vehicles. They can be applied in automotive interiors such as console, audio or video remote control system, dials, control panels, and door trim. They provide a broad range of design facility and aesthetic appeal and is widely used in passenger cars, heavy duty vehicles and light duty vehicles. Moreover, they provide a variety of colors and styles along with increasing privacy and reducing interior cabin temperature.

Automotive Film Market Segmentation:

The global automotive film market is categorized on the basis of type, application, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into wrap films, window films, and paint protection films. Window film can be subdivided into ceramic, hybrid, metallized, and dyed films. Based on film types, the window film segment is expected to be the largest segment of the automotive film market over the assessment period. These films help in blocking the UV rays, which help in lowering the inside temperature of the vehicle and reduce the fuel consumption. Moreover, they improve the fuel efficiency by decreasing the load on the engine. Additionally, they provide better safety by preventing the glass from shattering during the accidents.

Automotive Film Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to be the largest automotive film market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of strong existence of many big market players. Germany is predicted to register a strong growth due to tremendous demand of paint protection film in automobile sector. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for automotive film, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the assessment period. Rising living standards along with the flourishing growth of automotive sector is predicted to contribute in the regional market growth. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of automotive sector. The Middle Eastern and African countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are predicted to witness steady growth on account of rising foreign investments and shifting of manufacturing base to these region

