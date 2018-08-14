Tech

Artezio’s Cost Track for Android has been Released and now Supports Cloud Syncing between Google and Apple Devices

Users of the Cost Track app developed by Artezio can now manage their family budget simultaneously on both iOS and Android devices. The development team recently released an Android version of the app that supports cloud syncing.

Cost Track can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple Store, and thanks to cloud syncing via Dropbox, entries made on one platform will be available on the other. Users of Android smartphones and tablets now have access to all key app features that were previously implemented in the iOS version.

Among them is a convenient income and expenses tracking function with visual statistics and the ability to build cost sheets grouped by income and expense categories. These categories can be modified to fit the user’s expenses with 150 currencies being represented. Currency exchange rates are updated automatically, and users can add geo tags, save photos of paper receipts, and utilize the currency converter or built in calculator to make budgeting a seamless experience. The app can be used to budget personal expenses, or even an entire family budget.

Igor Esipovich, the Head of Mobile Development Department, “Over 400,000 people around the world use Cost Track for iOS. We are happy that the rich functionality of our solution is now available to Android users as well. Thanks to cloud syncing via Dropbox, it is now easy to make entries simultaneously on both iOS and Android devices, or to transfer data from one platform to another if you have changed your smartphone.”

Cost Track for Android is already available for download on Google Play.

About Artezio
Established in 2000, Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects. Artezio’s custom software development services enable its clients to deploy multi-platform applications, resulting in leveraged power of modern software technologies. Some industry-leading sectors where Artezio holds a stellar track record include telecommunications, mobile platforms, financial services, healthcare, hi-tech, logistics, utilities as well as retail. Artezio provides IT services to small, medium, and large companies within the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. The company has 8 software development centers in Europe.

Alexander Nikolaichuk, PR manager, Artezio
Tel. +7 (495) 981 0531
E-mail: Alexander.Nikolaichuk@artezio.com
www.artezio.com

