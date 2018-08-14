Health and Wellness

2018 Cosmetic Dentistry Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size and Development Report

Cosmetic dentistry is dentistry aimed at creating a positive change to the teeth and smile. Cosmetic dentistry has evolved from simply replacing and restoring damaged teeth to covering a wide scope of esthetic procedures. Today’s cosmetic dentistry includes tooth whitening, tooth bonding, tooth-coloured restorations and fillings, porcelain veneers, orthodontics and dental implants. Treatments that include teeth whitening, change in dental appearance, and intervention of malocclusion are the most frequent procedures that patients undergo in cosmetic dentistry.
Cosmetic dentistry market based on product:
The Cosmetic dentistry market based on product into, dental system and equipment’s (instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, dental handpiece, light curing equipment, dental scaling units, dental CAD/CAM systems, dental lasers and dental radiology equipment, dental Implants (titanium implants and zirconium implants), dental bridges, dental crowns, dental veneers, bonding agents and inlays and onlays. Dental system and equipment’s are sub-segmented into. Dental radiology equipment is further classified into, extraoral radiology equipment, intraoral radiology equipment and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners.
Geography Cosmetic Dentistry Market:
Geography cosmetic dentistry market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key countries whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. Europe region accounted for the largest share in the cosmetic dentistry market in 2016, owing to the technological advances and increasing number of individuals opting for cosmetic dental procedures, followed by North America.

Key Participants in The Cosmetic Dentistry Market
Key participants in the Cosmetic dentistry market are, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Planmeca Oy, 3M Company, A-Dec Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Coast Dental Services, Dentsply International, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Planmeca Oy, Q & M Dental Group, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc Bicon, BioHorizons, Cortex Dental Implants, Denxy, Green DenTech, Remedent, Thommen Medical, ZEST Anchors.
Why to Buy:
• The report offers changing market dynamics in the Cosmetic dentistry Market, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD million).
• It presents a comprehensive assessment of geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, potential and niche segments, and a neutral perspective on the Cosmetic dentistry Market performance.
• The report also offers strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations and competitive landscape, mapping the key common trends of Cosmetic dentistry Market.

