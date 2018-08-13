Uncategorized

YTL’s Luxurious Homes Precisely Constructed Awaits Prospective Buyers At the 3 Orchard by The Park

Comment(0)

Orchard Boulevard, Singapore (August 13, 2018) – Living along the Orchard Boulevard is the dream come true for most people. It is one of the world’s most sought-after and admired pieces of real estate. This is what life at the 3 Orchard by The Park is going to be for the owners of the 77 meticulously crafted units.

This project from YTL Land is located amidst the great establishments like the finest luxury hotels and iconic retail destinations. Most importantly, this property is going to be the best choice for people interested in exploring attractive destinations. Yes, the 3 Orchard by the park Singapore is located very close to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 77 units in this property are housed across the three 25-storey towers. The property is designed with the vision of the architect Antonio Citterio to create “Villas in the sky”. Further, to offer choice to customers, they will find two, three and four-bedroom units at this greatly crafted property.

For those interested to know the 3 Orchard by the Park price, the high-rise luxury residential property has been re-developed by YTL from the former Westwood Apartments that were bought by the YTL at the cost of S$435 million in November 2007. So, the prospective customers can somewhat judge the price.

About YTL:
The full name of YTL is YTL Westwood Properties Pte Ltd and this company has created this project with the best architect.

For more information, please visit https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

MyVouchers Has the Largest Choice of Vouchers Throughout Philippine

14th June 2018 — MyVouchers proposes a large specter of useful and great vouchers for those who like sales and cheap offers. For anyone willing to save some money and to explore a large range of services from New Zealand, there is the opportunity to explore and pick the desired vouchers from MyVouchers and make […]
Uncategorized

Global Organic Chips Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Definition: Organic chips are fried, baked or popped slices of vegetables, fruits, and others which are grown organically. Additionally, manufacturing of organic chips are done in such a way that it is free of chemical preservatives which increases the nutritional value of the product. The raw material are grown without the use of chemicals […]
Uncategorized

Global Chondroitin Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Chondroitin is a chondrin derivative, generally is Chondroitin sulfate. Chondroitin sulfate is a sulfated glycosaminoglycan (GAG) composed of a chain of alternating sugars (N-acetylgalactosamine and glucuronic acid). It is usually found attached to proteins as part of a proteoglycan. A chondroitin chain can have over 100 individual sugars, each of which can be […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *