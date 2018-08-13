Uraemia Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets & Trade, 2018 to 2028

Uraemia is a clinical syndrome associated with electrolyte, fluid, hormone imbalance and metabolic abnormalities, which develops due to the deterioration of the renal function. Uraemia occurs when the kidney is damaged. The toxins or body waste, which is normally send out through the urine, end up in the bloodstream. Uraemia is caused due to long-running health problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, because of infections that damage the kidney as well as severe injury. Uraemia, if not treated, can cause heart disease, anaemia and brain damage. People suffering from uraemia have proteins, creatine and other substances in the blood, which can affect all the systems of the body. Uremia is a medical emergency that usually requires urgent treatment. People suffering from uraemia need dialysis to filter the blood. In certain cases, kidney transplant is an option for treating uraemia. Uraemia patients show signs of metabolic acidosis in which the body produces excess of acid, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, which are some of the symptoms seen in uraemia patients. Haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are uraemia treatments that involve the removal of waste matter from the blood with the help of a machine. Uraemia is usually diagnosed by blood tests that check the level of creatinine.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors driving the market of uraemia treatment are increasing incidence of diabetes, high blood pressure, increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and increasing number of kidney transplants. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population and increased disposable income drive the uraemia treatment market. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced dialysis machines and increased R&D activities for uraemia treatment are boosting the uraemia treatment market. In addition, the availability of favourable reimbursement policies and the rising demand for home dialysis are boosting the uraemia treatment market. However, high cost of uraemia treatment, stringent regulations and lack of awareness about kidney disease are among factors hampering the growth of the uraemia treatment market.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global uraemia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global uraemia treatment market is segmented as:

Haemodialysis:

Peritoneal dialysis

Based on the end user, the global uraemia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital

Dialysis Facility

Ambulatory Care Centre

Home Care

Uraemia Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for uraemia treatment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing diabetic population. Several service providers are present in the uraemia treatment market in developed as well as developing countries. On the basis of treatment type in uraemia treatment market, peritoneal dialysis segment dominates the uraemia treatment market owing to the advantages of peritoneal dialysis over haemodialysis, which include easy-to-use machines, negligible usage of needles and reduction in clinical visits. Increase in the number of dialysis centres across the globe is expected to fuel the uraemia treatment market during the forecast period.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global uraemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading uraemia treatment market worldwide owing to the increasing incidence of diabetes and high blood pressure. The uraemia treatment market in Europe is the second largest worldwide due to an increase in the number of dialysis centres and improved healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America regions in uraemia treatment market are expected to witness fast growth as compared to other regions due to large patient population, increased number of end users and increased awareness about kidney-related diseases. However, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region in uraemia treatment market is expected to account for slow growth during the forecast period.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Service Provider

The global uraemia treatment market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of service providers. Some of the key players operating in the global uraemia treatment market are Renal Services (UK) Limited, DaVita Inc., UCI Health, U.S. Renal Care, Fresenius Medical Care, Assure Dialysis Services, Bairnsdale Regional Health Service, SYNLAB and Satellite Healthcare Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

