Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Public Key Infrastructure Industry 2018 Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Public Key Infrastructure industry as well as it gives analysis of market share, trends, size, Business Methodologies, Financial Overview, Growth Prospects and forecast till 2023. The Public Key Infrastructure industry report has studied key Strategies in the market i.e Emerging and Manipulating factor which is useful to the Sales revenue and business Generation.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) provides a scalable and cost-effective platform to its users for safety against the cyber-attacks which is the primary factor contributing towards the demand generation of the product. Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its latest report that the global public key infrastructure market will thrive saliently at a striking CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. It has been estimated that the market will reach a valuation of USD 1.99 Bn by the end of 2023.

The efficiency exhibited by public key infrastructure market in developing products for supporting management of digital certificates and implementation of secure authentication, electronic signature, and data encryption methods will fuel growth in the global public key infrastructure market. The adoption of public key infrastructure assures data confidentiality and data integrity which will catapult the market expansion during the assessment period. It facilitates the protection as well as the distribution of data in a widely distributed environment that aids the acceleration and creation of revenue in the global market.

Major Key Players:

Docusign Inc.(U.S), Comodo Group Inc.(U.S), Kofax Ltd. (U.S), GoDaddy Inc.(U.S), GMO GlobalSign Inc. (U.S), Verisign Inc.(U.S), Gemalto N.V.( Netherlands), Signix Inc.(U.S), Ascertia Company (U.S), Secured Signing Limited (Australia)Entrust Data Cartd Corporation (U.S) and Identrust Inc.(U.S) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Public Key Infrastructure market.

Verisign Inc., Comodo, GoDaddy Group, and Entrust Datacrad Corp. Are the dominat players accounting for more than 70 % of the market in 2016

Global Public Key Infrastructure Market – growing information security concerns coupled with explosive adoption of electronic communications expected to propel the market to a high CAGR

Market Segmentation:

By services, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into PIN authentication, enrollment services, secure roaming, self-recovery, self-registration, and, others.

By deployment, the public key infrastructure market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises, and, others.

By end-user, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into healthcare and life sciences, human resources, manufacturing, government and defense, BFSI, education and research, and, others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). North America market accounts for the most lucrative share in the market owing to demand for both cloud-based and on-premises deployment offerings. The cloud-based segment is gaining momentum in the North America market as it facilitates digital signature thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

Europe market will exhibit a steep rise in growth due to exponentially increasing demand for public key infrastructure from end-user industries such as BFSI, defense, Healthcare, and education among others. The rate of technology adoption is swift in the region which is also likely to keep spiraling the revenue generation from the market.

Asia Pacific will be one of the most lucrative markets by the end of 2023. The market in Asia Pacific is emerging due to the concentration of developed and developing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The market exhibits massive potential for growth due to the rapidly growing industrialization, increasing cyber threats, etc.

Rest of the World market will capture the least share in the global market but is expected to proliferate significantly over the projection period.

