Pneumatic Conveying System Market Size to Value $30.40 Billion By 2025

The global Pneumatic Conveying System Market size to reach USD 30.40 billion by 2025, augmented by the advancement of technology resulting in its increasing use for various applications including food processing and pharmaceutical. Europe was the largest market valued at over USD 6.5 billion in 2016. However, it is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period on account of increase in trade barriers created by Brexit, Russian military intervention in Ukraine and slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at CAGR of 6.6% on account of increase in production of pharmaceutical as well as rubber & plastics. Growing domestic demand for these products is expected to provide an impetus to the pneumatic conveying system market.

Rubber & plastics accounted for 19.4% of the global market share in 2016 and is projected to increase as a result of the increasing demand for these products in various sectors including aviation, automobile and construction. Moreover, pneumatic conveying systems swiftly adapt to the constantly evolving technology for processing of these commodities, which is expected to play a crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Dilute phase conveying system was the largest contributor to the global industry in 2016. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the next nine years on account of its increasing use for handling a broad range of materials including sand, feldspar, carbon black, fly ash, glass cullet, cocoa beans, candies, resins, hazelnuts, and sorbitol.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market

The positive pressure systems segment was valued at USD 11.02 billion in 2016. Its demand is anticipated to increase due to its ability to operate above atmospheric pressure and a higher capacity compared to vacuum systems. In addition, positive pressure system is ideal for conveying material from one loading point to many uploading points which make it a viable choice for rubber and ceramics.

Companies are investing extensively in R&D to enhance technology for the purpose of capturing the more market share. For instance, In October 2016, Schenck Process Holding GmbH launched high capacity stainless steel feeder designed for handling materials with light and fluffy characteristics in plastics processing applications. Thus, rapid industrialization with a growing demand for processing of foods and pharmaceuticals is expected to augment the growth of the pneumatic conveying system industry over the projected period.

Hexa Research has segmented the global pneumatic conveying system market based on operating principle, technology, end-use and region:

Segmentation by Operating Principle, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Dense phase conveying

• Dilute phase conveying

Segmentation by Technology, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Positive pressure system

• Vacuum system

Segmentation by End-Use, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Food

• Pharmaceutical

• Rubber & Plastics

• Ceramics

• Others

Segmentation by Region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Central & South America

• MEA

Key players analyzed:

• Zeppelin Systems GmbH

• DongYang P&F

• Hillenbrand Inc.

• Schenck Process Holding GmbH

• Cyclonaire Corporation

• WAMGROUP S.p.A.

• United Conveyor Corporation

• KC Green Holdings

• Dynamic Air Inc.

• AZO GmbH & Co. KG

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/hvac-and-construction-industry