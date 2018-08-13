Business

Introducing the revolutionary Brazilian Menthol Pain Relieving Cream. Proprietary formulation combines natural menthol and natural Epsom salts with other organic plant extracts and oils in unique combinations that provides effective pain relief. Cooling menthol is a natural analgesic that simultaneously creates a numbing effect, increases blood flow to speed healing, and reduces the heat of inflammation. Epsom Salts (magnesium sulfate) also reduce inflammation, improve blood flow and help eliminate toxins naturally. Together, natural menthol and natural Epsom salts provide immediate pain relief.

Cooling pain relief reduces the heat of inflammation. Speeds healing by increasing blood flow to the affected area. Balanced, complete relief for everyday aches and pains. No burning capsaicin. No lidocaine. No synthetic ingredients. No dangerous drugs or side effects. Safe for adults and children two-years of age or older. Pain Relief

Acute Renal Failure (ARF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Acute Renal Failure (ARF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com Pune, India, June 11, 2018:DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Renal Failure (ARF) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as […]
Automotive Vision System Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Automotive vision system is an advanced safety vision system that assists the driver by increasing visibility during poor weather. The automotive vision system is a key technology of the advance driver assist system, which integrates high-resolution image sensors with dynamic processing hardware and sophisticated software capable of object detection, recognition, and tracking. Vehicles deployed with […]
GHCL Limited Awarded the Golden Peacock National Quality Award – 2018

GHCL Limited, a well-diversified group with footprints in Chemicals, Textiles, and Consumer Products segment has been awarded the ‘Golden Peacock National Quality Award’ for the year 2018, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India. The Golden Peacock Award Trophy and a Certificate was presented […]

