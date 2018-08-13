Mysore Fashion Week comes to Mumbai

To Host Model Auditions for its 5th Edition

August 2018:

Mysore’s leading fashion event Mysore Fashion Week will enter in its fifth year. So let’s get ready to experience The Most Happening Fashion Parade, Mysore Fashion Week from 1st November to 4th November in Mysore. This three-day fashion fair is going to be all about sophisticated couture, glamour and a cool after party for everyone involved in making this happen.

The runway model hunt for Mysore Fashion Week – Season 5 will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14th August 2018 at Hoot Mumbai in Juhu. The selected models will be expected to prepare themselves for the royal fashion experience. The auditions will also take place in Delhi,Chennai,Hyderabad and Bangalore.

It will be the dream come true audition for all the aspiring young models to walk for MFW, as it will bring together the best designers, models and celebrities under one roof. It will be quite exciting to see a conglomerate of ace designers, B-town celebrities and top models coming together for this upcoming fashion event.

Jury on the panel will comprise Founder of Mysore Fashion Week JayanthiBallal, Model & Actress Deepti Gujral, a renowned Fashion Designer Swapnil Shinde, and Shakir Shaikh the Runway Director.

Please find the Auditions details below:

Date: Tuesday, 14th August 2018

Time: 7 PM to 9 PM

Venue: Hoot Mumbai, 30 Devle road, Juhu

Contact Details: 9619323509/9920324412