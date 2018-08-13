Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Medical Gas and Equipment’s.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market are Medical Gas Solutions, Allied Health Care, Ohio Medical, Powerex., Amico Corp., Gentec Corp., BeaconMedaes LLC, Air Gas Inc., Linde Gas and Praxair Inc. According to report the global medical gas and equipments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical gases are considered as medical products and those equipments that can handle medical gases are termed as medical gas equipments. These are frequently used in healthcare by healthcare professionals for diagnostic and treatment of the patients. Additionally, it has varied usage in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, such as, pharmaceutical manufacturing, cell culture studies, and drug discovery and development. Commonly used medical gases are Medical air, Oxygen, Nitrous oxide, Nitrogen, Carbon dioxide etc.

Global medical gas and equipments market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing number of industry-friendly safety initiatives undertaken by the government, implementation of U.S. FDA safety and innovation act, growing base of geriatric population, and increasing demand for home healthcare and point of care products are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the medical gases market.

On the basis of region, the global medical gas and equipments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Due to presence of a well-established medical gases market, high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing aging population have contributed to the large share of the North American region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR; growth in this market can be attributed to increasing healthcare awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, growth in the aging population, and growth in per capita income.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical gas and equipments market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global medical gas and equipments market is categorized into medical pure gases, medical gas mixtures and medical gas equipment. On the basis of application the global medical gas and equipment’s market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical gas and equipments market such as, Medical Gas Solutions, Allied Health Care, Ohio Medical, Powerex., Amico Corp., Gentec Corp., BeaconMedaes LLC, Air Gas Inc., Linde Gas and Praxair Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical gas and equipments market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical gas and equipments market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical gas and equipments market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical gas and equipments market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

