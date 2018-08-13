Uncategorized

Helicopter Simulator Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Comment(0)

Helicopter Simulator Market Research Report Information by Simulator Type (Live Simulator, Virtual Simulator) Component (Full Flight Simulators, Fixed Based, Classroom Trainers), Platform (Commercial, Military), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Helicopter simulator is designed in such a way to allow aspiring pilots to train in the most extreme conditions, something a regular trainer cannot provide. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for trained pilots in the civilian market segment, who are required for general jobs, such as commercial flying and emergency medical services. Fluctuating fuel prices make hands-on training in helicopters very expensive. As a result, simulator-based training services are gaining popularity as they help aspiring pilots for their aircraft flying training. . The national regulatory authorities in the aviation industry of major countries have made the use of simulators mandatory for novice pilots. As a result, higher investments are being made in the development of helicopter simulators, which would witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, significant restraints of the market growth include high manufacturing cost, coupled with on-going operation and maintenance costs. In addition, limited physical environment and behavioral fidelity associated with simulators may hamper the growth of the market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6187 

The increasing investments in helicopter simulators will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors responsible for the growth of the helicopter simulator market are the increased need for safety and cost-effectiveness in the aviation sector. Other factors which favor the market are fluctuating fuel prices and minor maintenance & repair costs. There were a number of contracts that fueled the market growth. For instance, in 2016, FlightSafety International signed an agreement with Airbus to provide training to Helicopter EC145 operators. Similarly, in 2018, Thales signed an agreement with Senegalese Air Force to train pilots for tactical and collective missions with the help of expertise in simulation training. Airbus Helicopters, in 2014, demonstrated Japan’s first Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for helicopters with this high-fidelity training system for service at its facilities located in the Kobe Airport vicinity.

The helicopter simulator market has been segmented into simulator type, component, platform, and region. Based on the simulator types, it is expected that the virtual simulators segment is expected to witness the largest demand in the global market, during the forecast period, due to the increased need for safety in training. Based on component, full flight simulators are widely used and expected to comprise the largest share in the market due to increase in demand for cost-effective simulation systems. Based on platform, commercial helicopters are widely used and expected to comprise the largest share in the market due to increasing demand from the oil and gas sector.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future, due to the presence of major market players in the region. Asia Pacific follows the North America in the global market due to the increasing demand for these devices, particularly in developing countries, such as India, and China.. Thus, the helicopter simulator market is estimated to witness rapid growth, at a CAGR of approximately 5%, from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the helicopter simulator market are CAE Inc. (Canada), FlightSafety International Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), FRASCA International Inc (U.S.), TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (U.S.), FLYIT Simulators Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), ELITE Simulation Solutions (U.S.), AeroSim Experience (Canada), Ryan Aerospace (Australia), and Redbird Flight Simulations, Inc (U.S.).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/helicopter-simulator-market-6187

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Musconv Helps Transfer Music Playlists From Spotify To Amazon Music Streaming Platform

London, United Kingdom (July 04, 2018) – Spotify Music is a famous music streaming platform that is used by millions of people worldwide. Amazon Music is another popular platform that lets people stream music and also to buy the songs of their choice for a small fee. Those who wish to transfer their playlist from […]
Uncategorized

Route Mobile Limited is among the Top 5 Tier One Vendors in A2P SMS Messaging for the 2nd consecutive year

25th June, Mumbai: Route Mobile Limited, a leading global cloud-communications platform service provider, has been ranked among the Top 5 A2P SMS Tier 1 vendors for 2018. This is the second consecutive year that Route Mobile regained its Top 5 ranking in the report by ROCCO, a leading consulting and independent research company. ROCCO ranking […]
Uncategorized

Oxygen Scavengers Market Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2026

Oxygen scavengers are also called oxygen absorbers. They are generally used in packaging to help remove or decrease the level of oxygen in packages. Oxygen scavengers help maintain the quality of the product by ensuring its safety and extending its life. A number of oxygen scavengers are used in applications such as food & beverage, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *