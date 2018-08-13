Endpoint Security Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

According to a new report composed by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global endpoint security market is highly fragmented, characterized by the occupancy of several large multinational, regional, and small-scale vendors. Intense competitive environment of the market has compelled vendors to distinguish their product & service offerings by adhering to unique and clear value propositions. In order to enhance their product portfolio, well-established companies in the market are focusing on acquiring small-scale vendors.

TMR’s report has tracked the presence of market players with the help of an intensity map. Key market participants profiled by the report include Symantec, Intel, Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems, Trend Micro, IBM Corporation, Sophos, Webroot, Microsoft Corporation, and F-Secure.

Increasing Penetration of Internet to Drive Demand for Endpoint Security Solutions

TMR’s report projects the global endpoint security market to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 14% during the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from sales of end-point security across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 40,000 Mn by 2026-end. Emerging concept of “bring your own device (BYOD)” across organizations has facilitated employees to access corporate data on their mobile devices. However, this creates management and safety challenges that require advanced endpoint security solutions for safeguarding sensitive business information. Several vendors in the endpoint security market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions for catering demand for security of mobile devices. With rising penetration of internet worldwide, along with cloud solution offerings from several technology companies have made internet users to increasingly prefer saving crucial information on the web. This increasing internet-dependent community however is likely to face high security risks including phishing and data theft, which in turn will drive demand for endpoint security solutions.

One of the latest trends being witnessed in the market is rising adoption of integrated endpoint security suites. Vendors providing converged and integrated security suites are highly preferred by end-users, as surging complexity of network infrastructure is making integration an imperative buying criterion. All leading endpoint security vendors have therefore commenced the provision of endpoint security solutions with features including intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, firewall, encryption, and data backup.

