Tech

Electronic Countermeasures Market 2018 Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2023

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

The development of electronic countermeasures systems, especially to detect and counter weapons, has witnessed a significant development in the past decade, due to the high effectiveness and widespread use of electronics and associated equipment in weapon systems. The implementation of these electronic systems is expanding in variety, with increased capability and sophistication. The superior capability of electronic warfare systems in a country’s defense has now become one of the vital elements that can decide the outcome in the event of a conflict.

It has been estimated that, over the next ten years, there would be extensive investments into the development and production of electronic warfare systems, such as Electronic Countermeasures (ECM), Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs), and Electronic Support Measures (ESM). Concurrently, it has been predicted that there would be high demand for airborne ECM technologies, which are expected to be a big part of the electronic warfare systems.

Of late, the electronic warfare systems for both naval and airborne platforms are equipped with emerging technologies, which enhance their capabilities. These systems focus on jamming and identification of radar and other electronic signals that enable operations in the enemy territories.  For instance, the US SEWIP program focuses on the upgrade of AN/SLQ-32 EW system for defense against the cruise or guided missiles and other radar threats. For airborne platforms, the Next Generation Jammer is intended to strengthen the software-driven approach to these systems. This can be employed across a range of platforms, including next generation stealth fighter planes and bombers and other special mission aircraft.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5861

Major Key Players

The key players in global electronic countermeasures market are BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), L-3 Technologies (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K), and Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

The electronic countermeasures market has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years. There has been an increasing demand for electronic warfare technologies witnessed in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Of late, ECM capabilities are sought by military forces, globally, for both offensive and defensive operations. The protection of troops and hardware are particularly at the center of the quest for electromagnetic spectrum dominance.

A major portion of the defense budgets of a number of developed and developing nations are invested into electronic warfare programs that can add to their superior offensive and defensive capabilities. As the concept of the electromagnetic spectrum evolves around the world, new defense systems, particularly ECM, must cover the entire spectrum.

Globally, extensive research and development are being carried out in the development of new and more powerful high-tech electronic warfare jamming technologies. These jamming technologies are classified under the Next-Generation Jammer (NGJ), which will enable the destruction of enemy targets without being detected by their defense systems. As the pace of technology changes with the rapid upgrade of systems, the emerging NGJ technology is expected to be deployed by early 2020.

The emerging electronic countermeasures system uses a high-powered radar technology, called the Active Electronic Scanned Array, or AESA. The U.S. Navy currently intends to replace the existing ALQ 99 electronic warfare jammer on the Navy Growler aircraft with the NGJ technology. The NGJ technology has added advantages as it is built with open architecture, which enables it to integrate new technologies quickly.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-countermeasures-market-5861

The report for Global Electronic Countermeasures Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

 

 

Related Articles
Tech

Unisecure Data Centers Launched New Cloud Computing Services with One click Install

Unisecure Data centers launches automated infrastructure resources which is user friendly cloud hosting one click installation services making customers hosting experience better. There is no preset limit for installation and running the apps. Philadelphia, US, 31st July 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers is leading web hosting service provider in USA. We are offering VPS hosting […]
Tech

Professional Gear Bags Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2028

North America, which has been slated to remain the top market for professional gear bags globally, has been extending investments in automation since the past few decades. There has already been substantial growth in outdoor recreational activities in North America, in the past decade. While the outdoor recreation alone forms the 4th largest economic sector […]
Tech

Telstra 4GX WiFi Pro E5787 VS Optus Modem AC800s

Telstra and Optus are both 4G LTE network providers in Australia, and they provide similar LTE frequency bands. To meet the demand for LTE wireless connection, they both have the 4G LTE mobile WiFi hotspots for their contract plan. Telstra had introduced Huawei E5787 Mobile WiFi touch to its product range while the Optus had […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *