Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Research Report – Global Industry Analysis To 2023, is latest report on Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) industry, which provides comprehensive information on Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market by sub-systems (sensors, electronic control unit and hydraulic unit), by vehicle type (two wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by Region. Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market to Scale at a 7% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) market key Company reviewed in report:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), WABCO Vehicle Control Systems (Belgium), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), and Advics Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Synopsis:

The automotive anti-locking braking system (ABS) involves a combination of an electronic monitoring system attached to the automobile braking mechanism. The ABS helps in preventing the locking of the automobile brakes when the brakes are applied instantly/when emergency demands immediate application of brakes. This helps in avoiding the uncontrolled skidding of the automobile a thus helping the driver to retain control the whole time. The system particularly comes in handy when the driver has to apply emergency brakes along a slope, a sharp cliff, a sharp turn or on gravel. The driver also gets better grip from the vehicle tyres while riding in slippery/wet surfaces. The time duration between the application of brakes and the actual stoppage in the vehicle motion is increased especially if the vehicle is being driven on snow or on extreme rough gravel. Still, although the braking distance is increased due to the ABS, it helps in avoiding vehicle collisions and accidents in general, thus helping in saving lives of the passengers and the pedestrians on the street. Efforts are currently underway to also aid the balancing of the ratio of the brake application force between the set of rear and front wheels by incorporating the ABS in the vehicle braking mechanism. The ABS thus shows tremendous scope in being the next biggest safety feature installed in the automobiles of the coming century.

Leading automobile manufacturers are introducing anti-lock breaking system in both traditional and electric vehicles to the entry level vehicles, which is further expected to boost the growth of the market. The increase in number of auto collision, increased safety awareness, development of advance braking system for two wheelers and the improving technical advancements for ensuring the safety of the passengers and the automotive, also add to the market growth.

The market is driven by various factors such as the increase in demand for advance safety features, technological advancements, and rapid growth of the automotive industry.

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Sub-Systems: Based on sub-systems, the market has been segmented as Sensors, Electronic Control Unit and Hydraulic Unit. Amongst these, the hydraulic unit accounted for the largest revenue due to its high cost as compared to other components. The sensors segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancement in technology as leading Anti-lock braking system OEM’s are manufacturing advanced anti-lock braking system equipped with a large number of sensors.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into two wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. Two wheeler segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the introduction of stringent government rules & regulation regarding vehicle safety. The increase in the number of two wheelers, majorly in developing countries such as China, India and Singapore is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Regional Analysis:

The automotive anti-lock braking system (abs) market is seeing an explosive growth across all countries. The Asia Pacific market is expected to lead the global demand for the ABS system. The growing purchase power of the people in this region, the large population and growing segment of middle class customers interested in purchasing an automobile are some of the reasons for the same. The Asia Pacific region is considered to be the future automotive hub of the world. Post the economic downturn of 2009, this market is showing healthy demand for automobiles. Large number of MNCs from the developed nations in the automotive, banking, IT and health care sector are turning to this region to set up their off shore business. Thus the rising demand and supply of automobiles is justified in this region. The Europe region is an established market for automobiles for the better part of the last century. The slump in the European economy post the 2008 global recession is slowly receding and the economy is back on track. The European automakers and automobile customers are very keen in upgrading to the latest technology which can enhance the overall ride comfort and riding experience. The North America market has always been one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The preference of the customers in this region towards large SUVs and mini trucks demands added safety features in the automobile setup. Thus, globally, the anti-locking brake system is expected to see exponential demand for the years to come.

Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Industry Developments:

March, 2018 – Autoliv, Inc., the leading market player in the automotive safety systems, along with its software joint venture Zenuity, has been selected to develop and produce the first Level 3 ADAS for Geely. Autoliv was selected as supplier for Level 3 project of Geely, which includes ADAS electronic control units a software, radar systems, additionally vision camera systems. Geely selected Autoliv, for its hardware and software work execution in China.

March, 2018 – The local unit of German engineering giant Robert Bosch GmbH will start building a new transport R&D center in Budapest in the summer, business daily Világgazdaság reported on Thursday. The center will include a 10,000 square-meter test track suitable for testing self-driving vehicles. Robert Bosch Kft. will build the Campus II center over three years on a 60,000 sqm plot close to its existing Budapest Development Center in District 10 of the capital, essentially doubling the area of the facility including the necessary infrastructure developments and employing 5000 engineers.

