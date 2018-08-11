Ports May Acquire Controlling Stakes Indredging Corporation of India Limited

In a meeting chaired by Secretary (Shipping) with Chairmen/Chairmen I/C of Major Ports, held on 18th June 2018, the disinvestment proposal of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) was discussed and it was suggested that Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), based on the availability of surplus fund lying with them may strive to acquire shares of DCI given the linkage of dredging activity with the Ports.Acommittee to understand the modalities with regard to this has been constituted.
