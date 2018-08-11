Optical Transceiver Market Opportunities, Share, Industry Forecast by Type, Price, Regions, Top Players, Trends and Demands

Global Optical Transceiver Market: Fiber Type (Single-Mode SFP, Multimode SFP), Data rate (Less than 10Gbps, 10 to 40 Gbps, 40 to 100 Gbps, more than 100 Gbps), End-User (Telecom, Enterprises, Data Centers), Form Factor, Configuration – Forecast till 2023

Optical transceivers are the devices used in optical communication for the transfer of critical information over different communication channels including the ethernet. These devices, having similar operation as that of the radio or a telephone system, act as a single module to transmit and receive the information. The major advantage of using an optical transceiver is to save the space and avoid the need to have an additional transmitter and a receiver. The optical transceivers enable any network to transmit the information over a larger distance with the help of higher bandwidth, having a compact system module.

The major factors driving the growth of optical transceiver market include the increasing internet data traffic, growing demand for smartphones and other smart devices, and growing adoption of cloud-based services. However, the market is limited by the lack of network connectivity. On the other hand, the market is experiencing several opportunities in the introduction of cheaper and efficient transceivers, and growth in the commercialization of internet of things. The market of optical transceivers is expected to show a significant growth rate and is expected to reach maturity by 2025.

Segmentation

By the fiber type, the market is segmented into Single-mode SFP, and multimode SFP

On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 10Gbps, 10 to 40 Gbps, 40 to 100 Gbps, more than 100 Gbps

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into telecommunication, enterprises, and data centers

On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented into SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28, CFP, CXP, and others

On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into half-duplex and full-duplex mode.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global Optical Transceiver Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of optical transceiver market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among the regions mentioned above, at present, the market is highly dominated by North America. North America is a technologically advanced region and the increased advancement in the field of optical networks is marking the growth of optical transceivers market. Another reason for the high market share of North America is the growing adoption of data centers and consequent volume of unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the key vendors are also helping the market to develop at an accelerated pace.

On the other hand, Europe has successfully captured the second spot in terms of market share in the optical transceiver market. Along with North America, Europe is a technologically matured region with mature economies like Germany, the U.K, and France. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players

Some of the major players in global optical transceiver market include Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Oclaro Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (U.S.), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan), Reflex Photonics Inc (Canada), Source Photonics, Inc (U.S.), among others.

Other vendors include Smartoptics (Norway), Perle Systems (Canada), FS.COM (U.S.), Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Ruckus Networks (U.S.), Curvature (U.S.), GBC Photonics (Poland), AimValley B.V. (The Netherlands), integra optics (U.S.), Moog Protokraft (U.S.), PennWell Corporation (U.S.) PeakOptical (Denmark), Laird Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Into Networks B.V. (the Netherlands), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Sandstone Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others.

