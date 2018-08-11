Business

Maryland HVAC Contractor Discusses Proper Indoor Humidity Levels

Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) August 11, 2018 – The Maryland HVAC contractors at Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning recently published a blog post explaining the benefits of maintaining proper indoor humidity levels for homes. A failure to maintain proper humidity levels could result in damage to your home, making it an important element to measure year round.

Homeowners can feel the effects of too little or too much humidity in their homes no matter where they live and no matter the time of year. However, many fail to consider these potentially damaging effects. As a result, homeowners should carefully monitor the humidity levels within their homes and work with a professional HVAC contractor to make any necessary adjustments.

Generally, humidity levels within your home should measure at about 45%. Maintaining this humidity level will help keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter. A higher or lower level can not only make the home uncomfortably warm or cold, but also lead to respiratory problems for the people living in the home. If humidity levels are too high, your air conditioning system may struggle to remove the excess moisture in the air, potentially damaging the system due to overworking. Humidity may also cause increased amounts of static electricity, fogging and condensation on windows, mold on the walls and ceilings, and cracking paint, depending on whether the humidity is too low or too high. If you notice any of these problems in your home, it may be time to take steps to properly calibrate the home’s humidity levels. A small device called a hygrometer can measure your humidity level to help you be certain.

Speak to a professional HVAC contractor for more information or a free estimate. Presidential Heating and Air offers comprehensive HVAC services to homeowners within the Maryland area. Its skilled contractors can improve the humidity levels in your home, provide heating installation and repairs, work on central and ductless air conditioning systems, and more. The firm has over three decades of experience in providing homeowners with reliable, knowledgeable, and affordable heating and cooling solutions. Presidential Heating and Air can be contacted at 301-900-5559 or online at https://www.presidentialheatandair.com/. The firm is headquartered at 8000 Cessna Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20879.

