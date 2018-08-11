Health and Wellness

food for glowing skin in a month

Comment(0)

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on outside, it won’t help if you are ugly inside”

This quote fits perfectly in our daily life where we put a cover on our skin to look flawless and radiant. One thing which no one understands is that the whole covering up actually kills our skin cells, making the skin look dull, uneven and darker. Desiring for a flawless, glowing skin is not wrong, but for that you need to be wise in every way. Facing the harsh sun, pollution, stress and consuming junk foods create unbalance in the body, results in many health problems as well as skin issues. To get a glowing skin, you first need to have a good health which can be only achieved by eating proper food.

External care is also very much necessary while following a good diet. Make sure you cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin, especially the face and neck area, at least twice a day and reduce or completely stop the use of makeup. This will help your skin breathe and regenerate the dead skin cells.

However, in this article we are focusing more on the wonderful food, nature has provided for attaining a healthy skin. These foods have skin friendly components also known as oxidants that cleanses your body from all the toxic substance. Include these foods in your daily diet to get rid of all skin problems inside out.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

11th Global Infections Conference

Meet leading Global Infections 2018 to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Melbourne, Australia. Conference Series would be glad to welcome your participants and avail this great opportunity to collaborate with leading scientists from across the globe. The conference includes Keynote presentations, oral presentations, workshops, symposia. Also includes participation of students under young research […]
Health and Wellness

SHARP launches the world’s first Air Purifier with a built-in mosquito catcher

editor

New Delhi, September 2017: SHARP, Indian market leader in innovative air purification devices, recently announced the launch of the world’s first air purifier with mosquito catcher. FP-FM40E is a unique, hyper-efficient air purifier that combines Sharp’s exclusive patented Plasmacluster ion technology and non-toxic mosquito-catching mechanism to eliminate both micro and macroscopic pollutants present in indoor […]
Health and Wellness

Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2025

Connected health also called as technology enabled care (TEC), involves the use of digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. The objective is to maximize healthcare resources and enable care givers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients to easily access data, information and improve the outcomes and overall quality of healthcare as well as social care. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *